NNPC GCEO Bayo Ojulari said the newly commissioned Smart Self-Service Station is built around real-time transaction monitoring and digital payment security

Ojulari said the first Smart Station serves as a proof of concept before a phased nationwide rollout, with expansion guided by customer demand and infrastructure readiness

The Smart Station combines self-service fuelling with EV charging, LPG and CNG options, marking a shift in how NNPC Retail delivers energy services

Abuja, FCT - NNPC Limited's Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Bayo Ojulari, has said the company's newly commissioned Smart Self-Service Station is designed to give Nigerians accurate fuel dispensing, clear pricing and secure digital transactions every time they fill up.

Ojulari spoke about the project in an interview where he described it as a concrete expression of NNPC Limited's ongoing transformation, which the company has been driving for over a year under what it calls its "Fit-for-Future" strategic pillars.

NNPC's Smart Self-Service Station combines fuel dispensing with EV charging, LPG and CNG services, says CEO Ojulari. Photo credit: @nnpclimited

Source: Twitter

Why NNPC Built the Smart Station

According to Ojulari, the facility is more than a new type of filling station. It brings together self-service fuelling, digital payments, electric vehicle charging, Liquefied Petroleum Gas and Compressed Natural Gas in one location, developed alongside technology and retail partners.

"It signals a shift towards a more integrated and technology-enabled energy retail experience," he said.

He linked the project directly to three of NNPC's core pillars: Execution Excellence, Profitable Growth and Partner of Choice, saying the station shows how technology can make retail operations more efficient while keeping customers at the centre.

Plans for a Nationwide Rollout

On when Nigerians across the country can expect access to similar facilities, Ojulari was clear that urgency and caution must move together.

"When we scale, we want to replicate a model that works—not one that we will have to rebuild," he said.

He described the current station as a proof of concept, with NNPC working closely with technology partners to study its performance and refine the system before expanding. A phased rollout is planned, with each location chosen based on customer demand, infrastructure readiness and the availability of the different energy options.

On the question of accuracy and reliability, Ojulari said the station has been built with controls covering pricing calibration, dispensing accuracy and payment security, all developed with technology providers. Real-time monitoring is in place to catch and fix problems quickly, and the company plans to use both operational data and direct customer feedback to keep improving the system.

"Our objective is simple: every transaction must be easy, secure and transparent, and every customer must leave confident that they received exactly what they paid for," he said.

Smart, Self-Service Filling Stations: NNPC Addresses Job Loss Fears

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the NNPC Limited dispelled concerns that the growing adoption of smart and self-service filling stations could trigger widespread job losses across Nigeria’s downstream petroleum industry.

The company said automation was being introduced primarily to enhance operational efficiency, improve service delivery and give motorists a faster and more convenient experience.

According to NNPC, the shift towards technology-driven retail outlets is also expected to open up new areas of employment and business opportunities, rather than simply replace existing workers with machines.

Source: Legit.ng