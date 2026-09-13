Dangote Refinery’s latest petrol increase has pushed pump prices towards N1,400 per litre across Nigerian filling stations

Petrol gantry prices have risen 15.9% in 22 days, marking Dangote’s fourth increase since August 21

Middle East supply disruptions have lifted crude above $100, intensifying Nigeria’s transport, food, logistics and production costs

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigerian motorists are facing another round of financial pressure after petrol prices climbed to as high as N1,395 per litre following a fresh increase by the Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

Checks on Saturday, September 12, 2026, showed that several filling stations had adjusted their pump prices in response to the refinery’s decision to raise its petrol gantry price from N1,265 to N1,350 per litre.

New petrol prices emerge at Nigerian filling stations as Dangote hikes rates again. Credit: Novatos

Source: Getty Images

At the Dangote-backed MRS filling station in Alapere, Lagos, petrol sold for N1,395 per litre, up from N1,310. A Mobil station along the same axis dispensed the product at N1,385 per litre.

Prices were slightly lower in parts of Ogun State. Matrix Energy’s filling station at Kara sold petrol at N1,360 per litre, while Nigerian National Petroleum Company retail outlets in Ibafo charged N1,380.

However, the adjustment was not uniform. As of Saturday evening, some filling stations had not yet adopted the new rate. Bovas, for instance, reportedly sold petrol at N1,280 per litre, giving motorists temporary relief.

Dangote imposes fourth increase in three weeks

The Dangote refinery’s latest adjustment took effect on Saturday, September 12, 2026. It marked the fourth increase in the company’s petrol gantry price since August 21.

The refinery raised the price from N1,165 to N1,185 per litre on August 21, then to N1,200 on August 26. Another adjustment followed on August 29, taking the rate to N1,265.

With the latest N85 increase, the price has now reached N1,350 per litre. This means Dangote’s gantry rate has risen by N185, or approximately 15.9 per cent, within 22 days.

In a circular issued by its Group Commercial Operations office, the refinery informed customers of the revised pricing.

Buyers were directed to return existing Authority to Collect documents for repricing, after which new volume contracts would be issued to enable loading to resume, according to a report by Punch.

The coastal delivery price was also reportedly adjusted from N1.67 million to approximately N1.78 million per metric tonne.

Global oil crisis hits Nigerian motorists

The increase comes as international crude oil prices remain elevated amid worsening supply concerns in the Middle East.

Brent crude settled at $104.61 per barrel on Friday after touching $107.63 the previous day. Tanker attacks, threats to Saudi energy infrastructure and disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz have tightened supplies and kept oil prices above $100.

Nigerians feel the pinch as filling stations raise petrol prices again. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Before the Middle East conflict escalated in February, crude oil traded below $69 per barrel, while petrol sold for about N830 per litre in parts of Nigeria. Pump prices have since risen by more than N500 per litre, increasing transport expenses and threatening further increases in food, logistics and production costs.

With filling stations selling at different rates and more outlets expected to adjust their prices, motorists could face another difficult week as the cost-of-living squeeze deepens.

Dangote Refinery, depot owners to raise petrol prices

Legit.ng earlier reported that Petrol prices in Nigeria could come under fresh pressure as international crude oil prices surge, raising concerns about higher fuel costs for motorists and households.

Brent crude rose to $107.63 per barrel on Thursday, September 10, while West Texas Intermediate climbed above $100, according to Reuters.

Source: Legit.ng