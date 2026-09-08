The United States has announced the specific categories of foreigners who may be eligible to receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits

The Department of Homeland Security plays a central role in determining whether a foreigner falls within one of the 7 qualifying alien categories

The list covers a range of immigration statuses, from permanent residents to refugees and asylum seekers

The United States government has outlined seven categories of non-citizens who may qualify to receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits, offering clarity to foreigners wondering whether they are eligible for the federal assistance programme.

According to information published on the official SSI website, a foreigner must be classified as a "qualified alien" by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to access these benefits.

US names seven categories of foreigners who can receive SSI benefits. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Bloomberg/Gary Hershorn

Source: Getty Images

Foreigners who qualify for SSI benefits

The US government confirmed the full list of qualifying statuses as follows:

1. Foreigners who are Lawfully Admitted for Permanent Residence (LAPR) in the United States, including Amerasian immigrants as defined in P.L. 100-202, with a class of admission AM-1 through AM-8.

2. Foreigners granted conditional entry under Section 203(a)(7) of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA), as it was in effect before April 1, 1980.

3. Foreigners paroled into the US under Section 212(d)(5) of the INA for a period of at least one year.

4. Refugees admitted to the United States under Section 207 of the INA.

5. Foreigners granted asylum under Section 208 of the INA.

6. Foreigners whose deportation is being withheld under Section 243(h) of the INA, as in effect before April 1, 1997, or whose removal is being withheld under Section 241(b)(3) of the INA.

7. A Cuban or Haitian entrant as defined in Section 501(e) of the Refugee Education Assistance Act of 1980, or a person in a status that is to be treated as a Cuban or Haitian entrant for SSI purposes.

What the SSI qualification means for foreigners

The SSI programme provides financial support to individuals with limited income and resources. For non-citizens, eligibility is not automatic and depends entirely on the immigration category assigned by the DHS. Foreigners who do not fall within any of the seven categories listed above would not be considered qualified aliens and would therefore be ineligible for SSI benefits, regardless of their length of stay in the country.

Denmark warns foreigners over public benefits

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Denmark warned foreigners living in the country on work or study permits that receiving certain public benefits could lead to the revocation of their residence or work permits.

The Danish government also said accompanying family members could lose their right to remain in the country if the permit holder or a family member receives such benefits.

Source: Legit.ng