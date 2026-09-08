Protesters blocked roads and confronted security personnel in Sokoto over the court-ordered remand of Islamic cleric Dahiru Mai Barewa

Mai Barewa faces allegations of issuing death threats against two Islamic scholars, Sheikh Musa Ayyuba Lukuwa and Malam Murtala Bello Assada

Security operatives were deployed after some protesters allegedly attempted to free Mai Barewa from custody by force

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Parts of Sokoto metropolis experienced brief but sharp tension on Monday, September 7, 2026, after youths took to the streets to demand the release of Islamic cleric Dahiru Mai Barewa, who is currently under a court-ordered remand.

The protesters blocked several roads and held demonstrations across several areas of the city before security personnel moved in to restore order.

Youths protest in Sokoto over court order remanding Islamic cleric. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

The unrest followed a court ruling directing the re-arrest and remand of Mai Barewa, who is accused of making death threats against two Islamic scholars, Sheikh Musa Ayyuba Lukuwa and Malam Murtala Bello Assada.

What led to Mai Barewa's remand

As reported by The Punch, the allegations against Mai Barewa centre on a series of videos in which he was reportedly seen threatening the two clerics.

His alleged grievance against Sheikh Lukuwa reportedly stemmed from comments the cleric made about the parents of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

A separate video also reportedly touched on disagreements with certain authorities.

Assada had previously said the threats were reported to security agencies, adding that Mai Barewa made the threats against the clerics across multiple videos. The matter eventually reached the courts, which ordered his re-arrest and remand.

Clash with security forces

While many of the protesters framed their demands around due process and what they described as justice, the situation took a dangerous turn when a section of the crowd allegedly moved to physically free Mai Barewa from custody.

"They attempted to take the law into their own hands and forcefully free him from custody," a source familiar with the incident said.

Security personnel were deployed to contain the confrontation, which temporarily disrupted movement in the affected areas. Calm was eventually restored, and residents were urged to remain peaceful.

A stakeholder who spoke on the development called for restraint from all sides.

"People should not take the law into their own hands. If there is a grievance, it should be addressed through the appropriate legal channels," the stakeholder said.

The controversy has drawn considerable attention in Sokoto's religious communities. While Mai Barewa's supporters continue to push for his release, others have urged the authorities to treat the alleged threats with the seriousness they deserve and allow the legal process to run its course.

Protesters demand justice while stressing the importance of due process in legal matters.

Source: Original

Court sentences Islamic cleric for murder

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Kabiru Ibrahim, an Islamic cleric in Osun state, was sentenced to death by hanging for murdering his client, Lukman Adeleke.

Justice Lateef Adegoke delivered the verdict after the cleric confessed and led police to the victim’s remains along an expressway.

The court also convicted Ibrahim of theft, sentencing him to seven years in prison for stealing N300,000 from Adeleke in 2016.

Source: Legit.ng