Sunbeth Global Concepts redeems ₦25.1 billion in Commercial Paper, boosting investor confidence in Nigeria’s capital market

Company secures ₦165.73 billion in subscriptions, reflecting substantial demand for its short-term debt instruments

Sunbeth aims to expand agricultural operations, focusing on cocoa and cashew exports while strengthening partnerships

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Sunbeth Global Concepts Limited, a leading Nigerian agro-commodities sourcing and trading company, has successfully redeemed its ₦25.1 billion Series 1 Commercial Paper (CP), reinforcing investor confidence in its financial strength and liquidity management.

The company completed the redemption on September 4, 2026, the maturity date of the notes issued under its ₦200 billion Commercial Paper Programme.

Olasunkanmi Owoyemi-led Sunbeth redeems ₦25.1bn in Commercial paper, strengthening investor confidence Credit: Sunbeth

Source: Original

The repayment demonstrates Sunbeth’s ability to meet its financial obligations as they fall due, while strengthening its credibility in Nigeria’s growing capital market.

Investors subscribed ₦165.7bn

Sunbeth received strong investor interest after securing regulatory approval in March 2026 to establish the ₦200 billion CP programme.

The company subsequently completed its Series 1, Series 2 and Series 3 issuances in March, attracting total subscriptions of ₦165.73 billion against an initial target of ₦100 billion.

Of the amount subscribed, Sunbeth accepted ₦150.4 billion across the three series, highlighting substantial demand from investors for its short-term debt instruments.

Chief Executive Officer of Sunbeth Global Concepts, Olasunkanmi Owoyemi, said the timely redemption reflected the company’s commitment to financial discipline and responsible business growth.

“Credibility is earned through consistent performance, transparency and honouring our commitments,” Owoyemi said, adding that the company would maintain the discipline as it expands its participation across the agricultural value chain.

Focus on liquidity and financial discipline

Chief Financial Officer Adeyemi Aduwo said the redemption was consistent with Sunbeth’s approach to capital and liquidity management.

According to him, the company remains focused on efficient capital deployment, robust financial controls and maintaining a funding structure capable of meeting its obligations when due.

The successful repayment could also strengthen Sunbeth’s position as it seeks additional funding to expand its agricultural sourcing and export operations.

Cocoa, cashew exports drive growth

Established in 2017, Sunbeth has become a significant player in Nigeria’s non-oil export sector, particularly in cocoa and cashew trading.

The company said it has exported more than 200,000 metric tonnes of cocoa beans and 60,000 metric tonnes of cashew nuts to international markets in less than a decade.

It works directly with more than 30,000 farmers and over 250 local buying agents across Nigeria.

Sunbeth Redeems ₦25.1bn Commercial Paper, Strengthens Investor Confidence Credit: Novatis

Source: UGC

Its international strategic partners include Cargill, GCB Group, JB Cocoa, Touton, Macquarie and StoneX.

Sunbeth currently has investment-grade ratings across short- and long-term categories from DataPro, GCR, Agusto & Co. and Intelligence Africa.

The company said it plans to further strengthen procurement capacity, deepen international partnerships and expand into higher-value segments of the agricultural value chain in Nigeria and across sub-Saharan Africa.

Nigerian firm exits receivership, secures investment

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bacita Sugar Company has exited receivership following an amicable resolution of outstanding financing and redevelopment issues involving KIA Africa Group and Keystone Bank, according to a statement issued by KIA on Sunday.

The development paves the way for the company to resume its long-term transformation programme, with KIA Africa saying it has secured backing from an institutional investor to support the revival of the major agro-industrial asset in Kwara State.

Source: Legit.ng