Prince William to Represent King Charles at King Harald V's Funeral in Oslo

Buckingham Palace confirmed Prince William will attend the funeral of King Harald V of Norway on Wednesday, September 9, in Oslo

Princess Anne will also travel to Oslo in a personal capacity, as godmother to Norway's new monarch, King Haakon VIII

King Harald V, who died at 89 after 35 years on the Norwegian throne, will be buried privately at the Akershus Fortress

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that the Prince of Wales will fly to Oslo on Wednesday, September 9, to attend the state funeral of King Harald V of Norway on behalf of his father, King Charles.

Royal sources explained that William's presence follows a long-standing convention under which a reigning British monarch does not ordinarily attend the funeral of another head of state.

Prince William attends King Harald V’s state funeral in Oslo, honoring Norway’s beloved people’s king. Photo credit: PraireLula/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

According to BBC, Princess Anne will also travel to the Norwegian capital, though in a personal capacity, given her role as godmother to King Haakon VIII, who acceded to the throne following his father's death.

Farewell to King Harald V

King Harald, who died last month aged 89 after ruling Norway for 35 years, was widely regarded as a unifying and modernising figure. He broke royal tradition by marrying a commoner and was known for a down-to-earth style that earned him the informal title of "people's king."

Thousands of Norwegians queued to pay their respects during the late king's lying in state at the Royal Palace chapel in Oslo. Large crowds are expected along the funeral procession route before a service at Oslo Cathedral. The ceremony will be followed by a private burial at the royal mausoleum inside the Akershus Fortress.

King Charles paid tribute to his cousin, saying Harald served his people with "unwavering dedication, guiding Norway through times of great change with warmth and humility." King Haakon VIII delivered an emotional televised address in which he told his late father: "Thank you for being such a good dad," and described him as a man who stood for the values of "a society built on law and justice, where everyone is of equal value."

Among those attending the funeral alongside Prince William will be the widowed Queen Sonja, King Haakon VIII, other members of the Norwegian royal family, and several European royals.

Challenges facing Norway's new king

King Haakon begins his reign during a turbulent period for the Norwegian royal family. His wife, Queen Mette-Marit, faced intense public scrutiny after it emerged she had maintained a three-year friendship with convicted offender Jeffrey Epstein, for which she issued a public apology.

Separately, her son from a previous relationship, Marius Borg Høiby, was convicted in June of many offences and sentenced to four years in prison. He is currently appealing the verdict.

While Prince William is in Norway, King Charles has returned to Scotland following a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at a Bayeux Tapestry exhibition in London. The King is expected to host Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham at Balmoral this weekend as part of the traditional annual prime ministerial stay with the monarch.

King Charles grieves as oldest monarch in Europe dies

Legit.ng earlier reported that King Charles III has paid tribute to his cousin, King Harald V of Norway, who died at the age of 89, making him the oldest reigning monarch in Europe at the time of his passing.

In a personal statement released alongside Queen Camilla, the British King described Harald V as a man of "kindness, compassion and deep sense of duty" who served Norway for 35 years with "unwavering dedication" and "humility."

Source: Legit.ng