Artificial intelligence is transforming daily life, but UN Women warns it is also reinforcing harmful gender stereotypes and intensifying online abuse

Studies show AI systems often portray women as subordinate while excluding them from shaping the digital future

As global leaders prepare to meet in Geneva in July, UN Women is calling for gender equality to be built into every stage of AI development and governance

Artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping how people work, communicate and access information. Yet, UN Women has raised concerns that the technology is reproducing old gender stereotypes, amplifying online abuse, and excluding women from decisions that will define the digital future.

Recent studies show that as generative AI becomes part of everyday life, from drafting emails to planning campaigns and creating presentations, inequalities are being reinforced through discriminatory algorithms.

Artificial intelligence reinforces gender stereotypes as UN Women calls for equality in design and governance. Photo credit: CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In the United Kingdom, 88 per cent of advertising and media agencies are already using AI in some form.

Ahead of the United Nations Global Dialogue on Artificial Intelligence Governance and the AI for Good Global Summit in Geneva in early July, UN Women is urging governments, companies and developers to ensure gender equality is built into the design, deployment and governance of AI systems.

Gender and racial bias in AI

Evidence suggests the problem is widespread. A study of 133 AI systems found that 44 per cent demonstrated gender bias, while more than a quarter showed both gender and racial bias. Large language models often associate women with home, family and childcare, while linking men to business, leadership and career success. In some cases, AI systems have generated responses portraying women as sexual objects or as subordinate to men.

According to UN Women, when researchers asked large language models to complete a sentence beginning with a person’s gender, about one in five responses came back sexist or misogynistic. Some even described women as property.

Not a design flaw but a policy gap

Jayathma Wickramanayake, UN Women Lead on Digital Technologies, explained: “AI models pull bias from decades of text written by people, about people, in a world where women were filed under home and family, and men were filed under business and career.” She added that this is not a design flaw but “a real policy gap that was left wide open”.

Of 138 countries assessed worldwide, only 24 referred to gender in their national AI strategies, and just 18 included substantive gender-responsive measures.

Online harms intensifying

For many women and girls, risks extend beyond stereotypes. Nearly one in four surveyed women human rights defenders, activists and journalists reported experiencing AI-assisted online violence. Twelve per cent said personal images had been shared without consent, while six per cent reported being targeted by deepfakes or manipulated content.

As AI-generated material becomes the norm, harassment, manipulation and image-based abuse may become harder to detect and prevent.

Women missing from AI development

Women remain underrepresented in industries developing AI. Globally, they account for only 30 per cent of the AI workforce, according to the International Labour Organization. UN Women warns that without greater participation by women and other underrepresented groups, existing biases risk becoming embedded in future technologies.

The economic impact of AI may also fall unevenly. Women are nearly twice as likely as men to hold jobs at high risk of automation outside the AI sector. These effects can be compounded by race, disability, income and geography. UN Women cautions that communities already facing exclusion may be pushed further behind unless targeted action is taken.

Business case for inclusion

Addressing bias is not only a matter of rights but also makes commercial sense. Research by the Stereotype Alliance found that advertising free from gender stereotypes delivers stronger business results. Inclusive advertising recorded higher sales growth, greater customer loyalty and stronger pricing power. The Unstereotype Alliance playbook launched in June 2026 offers marketers tools to catch bias before it ships.

UN Women stresses that when developed responsibly, AI can help identify stereotypes, expand representation and improve accessibility.

Women remain underrepresented in AI development, risking exclusion from shaping the digital future. Photo credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Indonesia to embed AI in $15 billion free meals

Legit.ng earlier reported that Indonesia is preparing to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into major government initiatives, including its $15 billion free meals plan. A draft presidential regulation seen by Reuters outlines how AI could boost the country’s gross domestic product by 12% by 2030.

The regulation sets a roadmap for ministries and regional governments to adopt AI between 2026 and 2029. It highlights “economic growth through development, facilitation and use of AI especially in the president’s priority programmes.” The draft is awaiting President Prabowo Subiantoʼs signature.

Source: Legit.ng