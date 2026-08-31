Actor Nkubi and his wife were spotted at the beach enjoying a horse-riding session that quickly turned comedic

Nkubi was lifted onto the horse by bystanders while his wife deliberately looked away, drawing laughs from onlookers

Fans flooded the comments with hilarious and heartfelt reactions after the beach video surfaced on Instagram

Nollywood actor Nkubi gave fans a good laugh after a video of him and his wife trying out horse riding at the beach went viral on Instagram.

The clip, posted on Monday, 31 August 2026, captures the full comedic experience from Nkubi being hoisted onto the horse by a group of helpers to the couple eventually riding together as the saddle began to shift beneath them.

Reactions as Nkubi and wife go horse riding at the beach. Photo credit@nkubi

Source: Instagram

Nkubi's beach day with his wife

What made the video particularly entertaining was how the whole ordeal unfolded. While helpers gathered around to lift Nkubi onto the horse, his wife turned away completely, seemingly unwilling to witness the moment.

Once he was seated, Nkubi called out to her to join him, and she was eventually lifted too. The two then rode together, hollering that the seat was sliding all to the amusement of those watching on the sunny shoreline.

Nkubi trends on video as he and his wife go horse riding at beach. Photo credit@nkubi

Source: Instagram

The video carries a warm, playful energy throughout, with bystanders reacting with laughter and light-hearted commentary as the couple navigated the experience.

Here is the Instagram video of Nkubi and his wife at the beach having fun below:

Fans react to Nkubi's horse-riding video

The comments section was flooded with a mix of humour and affection from followers who found the clip impossible to scroll past.

@chineyenwaike wrote:

"The horse looks really tired and hungry"

@shuugar_nd observed:

"She doesn't want to watch how they were going to lift her husband, so intentionally."

@polo01868 joked:

"I wish make the horse just carry am they Run. I wan check something"

@tofunmicynthia_ said:

"Awww, so this is what love looks like."

@ballybwealth commented:

"This is disrespectful to Nkubi, why carry him on a horse like a toddler, na goat or all those miniature ones e suppose ride"

Nkubi buys wife flowers

Legit.ng had reported that Nollywood actor Nkubi sparked reactions online after gifting his wife flowers and accompanying the gesture with a sweet note.

The romantic display comes shortly after the actor stirred controversy with comments suggesting that buying flowers for a partner is not “an African thing.”

His remarks attracted heavy criticism from netizens, with many social media users disagreeing with his stance and arguing that thoughtful gestures such as giving flowers should not be restricted by culture.

However, Nkubi appears to have surprised some of his critics with his latest gesture towards his wife. She shared photos of the flowers and sweet note on social media, drawing attention from fans and followers.

Source: Legit.ng