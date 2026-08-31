Army Secretary Dan Driscoll submitted his resignation to President Donald Trump, three sources familiar with the matter told CNN

Driscoll's exit follows months of friction with Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, who earlier fired the Army chief of staff and two other generals

The White House praised Driscoll's record but did not address the reported tension behind his departure

United States Army Secretary Dan Driscoll has resigned from his post, submitting his letter to President Donald Trump, according to three sources with knowledge of the situation who spoke to CNN.

The departure was described by one source as expected, given the sustained friction between Driscoll and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth over recent months.

White House spokesperson Anna Kelly acknowledged the resignation in a statement, saying: "Secretary Driscoll has been highly effective in advancing President Trump's agenda to Make America Strong Again at the Department of the Army by providing outstanding leadership during historic military operations, restoring an emphasis on readiness and lethality, assisting with negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, and more."

CNN said it had reached out to the Pentagon for comment. The Wall Street Journal was first to report on Driscoll's exit.

Driscoll's ties to Hegseth and the Pentagon

Driscoll, an Army veteran and close personal friend of Vice President JD Vance, has served during a turbulent period at the Pentagon. His resignation comes six months into the Iran war, which continues without a clear resolution in sight.

The split between Driscoll and Hegseth is not the first sign of instability at the top of the Army's leadership. Earlier this year, Hegseth removed Army chief of staff General Randy George along with two other generals. Driscoll and George had worked closely together during their time in their respective roles, and the firing of George is widely seen as part of the broader pattern of tension that ultimately contributed to Driscoll's exit.

The resignation marks another significant personnel shift at the Department of Defence under Hegseth's leadership, raising further questions about the stability of the country's military command structure.

Source: Legit.ng