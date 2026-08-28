King Harald V of Norway died on Friday morning at the age of 89, with the Royal House of Norway confirming the news on its official website

Harald reigned for 35 years after ascending the throne in 1991 and is survived by his wife Queen Sonja, two children, and five grandchildren

His son Haakon has now become King of Norway, while Harald's granddaughter Ingrid Alexandra steps up as heir to the throne

King Harald V of Norway, Europe's oldest reigning monarch, died on Friday, August 1, 2025, at 6:35am, the Royal House of Norway confirmed on its official website. He was 89 years old and had spent 35 years on the throne.

Harald is succeeded by his son, now King Haakon. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Queen Sonja, a daughter, Princess Märtha Louise, and five grandchildren. His granddaughter, Princess Ingrid Alexandra, is now next in line to the Norwegian throne.

King Harald V reigns as Norway’s monarch and symbolizes duty, resilience, and tradition across Europe. Photo credit: Per Ole Hagen/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

A life shaped by war and duty

According to CNN, born on February 21, 1937, Harald was the youngest of three children and the only son. He was just three years old when German forces invaded Norway in 1940, forcing the royal family to flee. While his grandfather, King Haakon VII, and his father, Crown Prince Olav, relocated to London, Harald was taken to Washington DC with his mother and sisters. He returned to Oslo on June 7, 1945, following Germany's surrender, welcomed by thousands lining the streets of the capital.

Harald received his early education at a state school, a deliberate choice aimed at closing the distance between the monarchy and ordinary Norwegians. He later completed military training at the Norwegian Cavalry Officers' Training School and studied social science, history and economics at the University of Oxford.

From sailor to sovereign

An accomplished competitive sailor, Harald represented Norway at three consecutive Summer Olympics: Tokyo in 1964, where he also served as the country's flag bearer; Mexico City in 1968; and Munich in 1972. The Royal House of Norway estimates he took part in more than 1,000 regattas and sailing events throughout his life.

Harald was 53 when he ascended the throne on January 17, 1991, following the death of his father, King Olav V. He was the first Norwegian-born prince in 567 years to take the crown. Like his father and grandfather before him, he adopted the motto: "We give our all for Norway."

He married Sonja Haraldsen on August 29, 1968, after nine years of courtship. His father, King Olav V, initially resisted the union because Sonja was a commoner, and reportedly only agreed when Harald threatened to renounce the throne. The ceremony was held at Oslo Cathedral before 800 guests.

Health decline in later years

Harald had undergone heart surgery twice, most recently in 2020 to replace a valve first fitted in 2005. A pacemaker was fitted after a hospitalisation during a private trip to the Malaysian island of Langkawi. His son Haakon served as regent during both cardiac procedures.

Despite these setbacks, Harald continued carrying out official duties. In January 2024, after Denmark's Queen Margrethe II abdicated, he was asked about his own plans. "I maintain what I have said all along, I have taken an oath," he said. "It lasts for life."

Harald's death comes at a difficult moment for Norway's royal family.

Source: Legit.ng