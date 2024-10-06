Forbes has released its 400 list of billionaires, with 10 of them emerging as the youngest globally

The 10 youngest billionaires are drawn from tech, crypto, real estate, retail and venture capital

Forbes said about two dozen of the people on the list are in their 90s, while it has an average age of 70

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

The 2024 Forbes 400 list shows the 10 youngest billionaires from the industrial, tech, venture capital, and real estate sectors.

The average age on the list is 70, with almost two dozen individuals in their 90s.

Mark Zuckerberg leads the list of the world's 10 youngest billionaires Credit: Bloomberg / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

However, a select group has hit a minimum net worth of $3.3 billion at a younger age.

According to the list, there are 26 billionaires under 50, including two in their 30s.

The 10 youngest billionaires, all 42 or younger, have a total wealth of about $273 billion, spanning retail, venture capital, tech, cryptocurrency, and fast food sectors.

The Forbes 2024 400 list

Lukas Walton: Age: 38, net worth: $33.9 billion

Lucas is the youngest on the list and is an heir to the Walton family fortune, the owner of Walmart.

He inherited his wealth following the death of his father, John Walton, in a 2005 plane crash.

Josh Kushner: Age: 39, net worth: $3.8 billion

Josh founded Thrive Capital, a venture capital firm that has invested in high-profile tech startups such as Instagram, Spotify, and Slack.

He is from a renowned real estate family, with his father, Charles Kushner, who established the family dynasty, and his sibling, Jared Kushner, who plays a prominent role in the family business.

Dustin Moskovitz: Age: 40, net worth: $14.3 billion

Moskovitz is the co-founder of Facebook, which is now Meta. He launched the social media network with Mark Zuckerberg while they were roommates at Harvard University.

He left Facebook in 2008 and established Asana, a workflow software firm.

Mark Zuckerberg: Age: 40, net worth: $181 billion

According to the Forbes list, Mark Zuckerberg is the third wealthiest American and is Meta CEO.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Threads, has seen its stock performance increase by 75% last year.

Zuckerberg’s wealth has risen significantly, adding about $75 billion to his net worth in the last 12 months.

Nathan Blecharczyk: Age: 41, net worth: $7.9 billion

Nathan Blecharczyk is a co-founder of Airbnb and serves as the company’s chief strategy officer.

He was crucial in creating the firm’s original website and overseeing its data science, payment, and marketing teams.

Brian Armstrong: Age: 41, net worth: $8 billion

The co-founder of Coinbase, the cryptocurrency exchange platform, previously worked as an engineer at Airbnb before launching the crypto platform.

Scott Duncan: Age: 41, net worth: $8.3 billion

Duncan inherited his wealth from Dan Duncan, his father's founder of Enterprise Products.

The Houston-based energy company owns and operates natural gas processing plants and over 50,000 miles of oil and gas pipelines.

Leonid Radvinsky: Age: 42, net worth: $3.8 billion

He owns OnlyFans, a social media subscription platform that has become popular for adult content.

The company reportedly generated about $6.6 billion in spending in 2024.

Lynsi Snyder: Age: 42, net worth: $7.3 billion

She owns In-N-Out Burger, a popular West Coast fast food chain. At 35, she became a billionaire when she received the final part of her business inheritance, valued at $2.1 billion in annual sales.

Ernest Garcia III: Age: 42, net worth: $4.6 billion

The Carvana co-founder has an estimated net worth of $4.6 billion. The e-commerce platform known for auto dealerships was initially a subsidiary of his father’s used car business, DriveTime.

Dangote, Adenuga, 2 other Nigerian billionaires suffer losses

Legit.ng earlier reported that according to the Forbes Real-Time Billionaire List, the combined wealth of Nigerian billionaires stood at $27.8 billion in the first quarter of 2024.

However, the figure plummeted to $27.3 billion in Q2 of 2024, representing a decline of about 1.8%.

The decline continued into Q3, when their wealth plunged further to $24.9 billion, showing an 8.8% dip over the last quarter.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng