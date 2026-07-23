The University of Nigeria has announced that nearly 13,000 students will graduate during its 55th convocation ceremony

The institution confirmed 168 First Class graduates while unveiling major reforms and recent academic milestones

The convocation will feature honorary degrees for prominent Nigerians alongside other special recognitions

The University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), is set to graduate 12,895 students at its 55th Convocation Ceremony, with 168 graduates earning First Class honours.

Speaking ahead of the event, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Simon Ortuanya said the graduating class includes 10,641 students receiving first degrees and diplomas and 2,944 postgraduate students.

Nearly 13,000 students graduate as UNN marks another academic milestone. Photo: Igbo Dị Ụsọ Media

Source: Facebook

The postgraduate category consists of 1,390 PhD holders, 1,340 Master's degree graduates and 214 Postgraduate Diploma (PGD) recipients.

“This year’s convocation celebrates a harvest of 12,895 graduands. Of these, 10,641 will receive First Degrees and Diplomas, including 168 First Class honours graduates,” Ortuanya said on Wednesday, July 22 during a press briefing to flag off the convocation activities.

Tinubu, others to receive honorary degrees

The university, as disclosed by The Punch, will confer honorary doctorate degrees on First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, High Chief Williams Agbo, Arc. Dr. Kaycee Kelechi Orji and Dr. William Franklyn Richardson.

Retired academics Prof. Peter-Jazzy Ezeh and Prof. Boniface Obinna Okere will receive the title of Professor Emeritus.

Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah is billed to deliver the convocation lecture, while former UNN Vice-Chancellor Prof. Ositadinma Nebo will chair the session.

UNN announces 168 First Class graduates among 12,895 students at its 55th convocation.

Source: Facebook

VC outlines reforms

Ortuanya said UNN has secured approval to increase its Medicine admission quota from 180 to 400 and Dentistry from 15 to 60 after accreditation by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria.

He also announced that the National Universities Commission approved the split of the Department of Mass Communication into five specialised degree programmes.

The university has established a Cybersecurity and Artificial Intelligence Research and Development Laboratory and digitalised its Central Library.

It has also promoted 1,984 staff members, including 25 professors, and expanded academic partnerships with institutions in Sweden, Taiwan, China, Belarus, the United States and South Africa.

UNICAL suspends 19 students over exam misconduct

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the University of Calabar suspended 19 students for alleged examination misconduct after approving recommendations from its Students’ Disciplinary Committee.

The university said the suspension covers the entire 2025/2026 academic session, with the affected students expected to resume their studies in the 2026/2027 session.

Source: Legit.ng