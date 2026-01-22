Joaquin Wike, son of FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, achieved a major academic milestone with his MSc graduation at King’s College London

The ceremony drew family members and prominent PDP leaders who gathered to celebrate his success

Nyesom Wike expressed heartfelt gratitude to God and close friends for sharing in the joyous occasion

On January 22, Lere Olayinka reported on X that Joaquin, the son of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister Nyesom Wike, had successfully completed his Master of Science (MSc) Degree in Management and Technology Change at King’s College London.

It was reported that the graduation ceremony was attended by several notable figures.

Joaquin Wike earns MSc in Management and Technology Change at King’s College London. Photo credit: Nysom Wike/Facebook

Present at the event were the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT) Chairman, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa, the PDP National Vice Chairman (South South), Chief Dan Orbih, and the Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri. Joaquin’s family, including his father Nyesom Wike, his mother Justice Eberechi Suzzette Wike, his siblings Jordan and Jazmyne, were also there to celebrate his academic achievement.

Nyesom Wike expressed gratitude

Reacting to the milestone, Nyesom Wike expressed his joy and appreciation. He said:

“Grateful to God for giving me, my wife and children the opportunity to be available to share with my son, Joaquin, his moment of joy as he earned MSc Degree in Management and Technology Change at King's College London, today.

“I thank my friends, Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, PDP BoT Chairman, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa and PDP National Vice Chairman (South South), Chief Dan Orbih for finding time to celebrate with my family.”

The report highlighted Joaquin’s success as a proud moment for the Wike family and a celebration shared with political allies and close friends. His degree in Management and Technology Change was described as a significant academic accomplishment, marking a new chapter in his educational journey.

King’s College London recognises Joaquin Wike with MSc degree achievement. Photo credit: Nyesom Wike/x

Who is Nysom Wike?

Nyesom Ezenwo Wike is a Nigerian politician and lawyer, currently serving as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) since August 21, 2023. Born on December 13, 1967, in Obio-Akpor, Rivers State, he studied law at Rivers State University of Science and Technology.

Wike began his political career as Chairman of Obio-Akpor Local Government (1999–2007) before becoming Chief of Staff to Governor Rotimi Amaechi.

He later served as Minister of State for Education and Acting Minister of Education under President Goodluck Jonathan. From 2015 to 2023, he was Governor of Rivers State, earning recognition for his infrastructure projects.

