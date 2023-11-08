Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has been seen crying while mourning and making a case for the late Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, Abdul Rahman Ado Ibrahim

Natasha, a PDP senator who was recently sworn in after a long battle with her opponent in the APC, asked the government to honour the late first-class monarch

Following her prayer, the Senate offered a one-minute silence for the late king and urged the federal government to immortalise Late Ibrahim by renaming the Federal College of Education Okene after him

FCT, Abuja - Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District in the 10th assembly, has been seen in a video crying while making a presentation about the Late Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, Abdul Rahman Ado Ibrahim, who died in late October.

The late first-class monarch died on Sunday, October 29, at the age of 94. One of his sons, Abubakar Ado Ibrahim, confirmed his death to newsmen on a telephone conversation.

Natasha, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member, was recently sworn in as a senator from Kogi State after a long legal battle with her opponent in the All Progressives Congress (APC). She made a case for the late Ibrahim during plenary at the Senate on Wednesday, November 8.

Senator Natasha calls for immortalisation of late Abdul Rahman Ado Ibrahim

The PDP Senator, in a video seen by Legit.ng, prayed the plenary to honour the late monarch with a minute silence. She also urged the Senate to send a condolence letter to the family of the late Ebira king, the Ebira people and the good people of Kogi State.

Lastly, the lawmaker called on the federal government to honour the Late Ibrahim by renaming the Federal College of Education, Okene, after him.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, then threw the motion to the floor of the Senate while the lawmakers supported Natasha's prayer.

The Red Chamber then called on President Bola Tinubu-led federal government to renamed the Federal College of Education in Okene after late Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, Dr Abdulrahman Ado Ibrahim.

