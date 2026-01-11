A 13-year-old video of the late TB Joshua predicting the 2012 AFCON final has resurfaced on TikTok

The clip captured his prophecy about Zambia’s dramatic penalty shootout victory over Ivory Coast

Fans across Africa have been revisiting the moment, recalling how his words matched the historic outcome

A video recorded 13 years ago during a live church service by the late TB Joshua has gone viral on TikTok. The clip showed the renowned pastor predicting the outcome of the 2012 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) final between Zambia and Ivory Coast.

In the footage, TB Joshua revealed what God reportedly showed him about the winner of the match and the penalty shootout that would decide the trophy. He also spoke about the excitement and anticipation among football fans across Africa ahead of the historic game.

TB Joshua prophecy video went viral as fans recalled Zambia's AFCON 2012 penalty triumph.

The TikTok video attracted widespread attention, with many netizens expressing amazement at the accuracy and detail of the prophecy. Some viewers commented that they remembered watching the final and witnessing the fulfilment of his words.

Zambia’s historic AFCON victory

On February 12, 2012, Zambia won their first and only AFCON title after defeating Ivory Coast 8-7 in a dramatic penalty shootout. The match ended goalless in regular time, but the penalty decider sealed Zambia’s place in football history.

The resurfaced video has reignited discussions about TB Joshua’s legacy and the believed accuracy of his prophecy, with many calling it one of the most memorable moments in African football and faith.

See the AFCON prophecy video below:

Nigeria's performance in the ongoing AFCON 2025

Nigeria have so far delivered a stunning performance at the ongoing AFCON 2025 in Morocco, advancing to the semi-finals after a commanding 2-0 victory over Algeria.

Victor Osimhen’s decisive header and assist for Akor Adams highlighted the Super Eagles’ dominance, reinforcing their status as strong contenders for the title.

Nigeria’s journey has been marked by resilience and flair. The Super Eagles topped their group with three straight wins, including a thrilling 3-2 triumph over Tunisia and a composed 3-1 victory against Uganda. In the quarter-final, they overcame Algeria with tactical discipline and attacking sharpness, as Osimhen scored his fourth goal of the tournament. His performance silenced doubts after earlier controversies, proving his commitment to the team’s success.

Fans and analysts have praised Nigeria’s balance of defensive solidity and offensive creativity. With momentum on their side, the Super Eagles are now eyeing their first AFCON trophy since 2013.

TikTok users revisited TB Joshua's accurate AFCON prediction that highlighted Zambia's first-ever trophy win.

Prophet correctly predicts outcome of Algeria vs Nigeria match

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025, Prophet Sam Emaiku spoke about the highly anticipated fixture between Algeria and Nigeria. The match was played on Saturday, January 10, 2025.

In a TikTok video, the prophet declared that Nigeria would triumph over Algeria. He went further to congratulate the Super Eagles in advance, saying: “Nigeria congratulations.” The Nigerian team has been described as being in incredible form during the ongoing AFCON tournament.

