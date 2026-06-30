The federal government has unveiled a massive ₦3.9 trillion investment in road infrastructure across 15 states

Minister of Works, David Umahi, confirmed that President Bola Tinubu approved 27 projects aimed at boosting connectivity and economic growth

The projects include major highways, flyovers, and rehabilitation works, with the first section of the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Highway already completed

President Bola Tinubu has approved 27 major road projects worth over ₦3.9 trillion across 15 states, according to minister of works, David Umahi.

The announcement was made on Monday, June 29, 2026, after the Federal Executive Council meeting at the State House in Abuja.

President Bola Tinubu approves ₦3.9 trillion road projects to strengthen infrastructure across 15 Nigerian states. Photo credit: officialABAT/x

Source: Twitter

The projects span Adamawa, Benue, Cross River, Ebonyi, Ekiti, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos, Niger, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Plateau, Taraba, and Yobe states.

Key road investments in Nigeria

Niger State project – ₦1.8 trillion for the re-award of the 409km dual carriageway under the tax credit scheme to Aliko Dangote.

Ilorin-Ogbomoso Road – ₦276 billion for dualisation.

Iseyin-Eruwa-Agbesi Road – ₦265 billion for reconstruction in Oyo and Kwara states.

Ijaye-FGC-Ilorin Road – ₦217 billion for dualisation with spur to Akinmorin.

Abakaliki-Afikpo Road – ₦116 billion for 21km reconstruction in Ebonyi State.

Ogbomoso-Oko-Illupu Road – ₦110 billion in Oyo and Osun states.

Ilorin-Omorin-Ebe-Kabba-Obajana Road – ₦104 billion for rehabilitation in Kwara and Kogi states.

Idi-Araba-Ayede-Olodo Road – ₦98 billion for 30km construction in Oyo State.

Baban-Lamba-Sharan Road – ₦92 billion for phase 2 rehabilitation in Plateau State.

Enugu-Abakaliki Road – ₦86 billion including a flyover.

Adikpo-Ajayi-Tese-Akpa-Otukpo Road – ₦86 billion in Benue and Cross River states.

Jimeta-Mayo Belwa Road – ₦83 billion in Adamawa State.

Igbeti Road – ₦82 billion rehabilitation in Oyo State.

Igbeti-Soro-Kishi Road – ₦74 billion construction in Oyo State.

Dabban-Makina Road – ₦71 billion for 52km construction in Niger State.

Tungo-Karamti Road – ₦62.99 billion with five bridges between Adamawa and Taraba states.

Yola-Hong-Mubi Road – ₦58 billion for phase 2 rehabilitation.

Amasiri–Okporojo Road – ₦46 billion reconstruction.

Ikere-Ekiti-Ijare Road – ₦34 billion for 18km construction in Ekiti and Ondo states.

Trans-Sahara Road flyover – ₦26 billion for new flyover.

Kabba-Ifaki-Ado Ekiti Road – ₦24.7 billion rehabilitation in Kogi and Ekiti states.

Oko-Olowo Junction flyover – ₦21 billion in Kwara State.

Pacific Road – ₦15.7 billion linking Igbe Laara to Ikorodu in Lagos State.

Badeku-Jaiye Road – ₦15.5 billion for 13km construction in Oyo State.

Yola-Fufore-Gurin Road – ₦15.246 billion for phase 2 covering 20km in Adamawa State.

Gashua Road – ₦15 billion augmentation for 32.2km project in Yobe State.

Lagos-Ibadan expressway concession

The Federal Government has also approved the full business case for the operation and maintenance concession of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. Reconstruction of failed sections of the Ibadan axis will now use concrete for durability.

Abuja-Kaduna-Kano highway update

Minister Umahi confirmed that the first 118km section of the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Highway, valued at ₦137 billion, has been completed.

This massive investment signals a renewed push to modernise Nigeria’s road infrastructure, improve connectivity, and boost economic growth across multiple regions.

Lagos-Ibadan Expressway concession begins concrete reconstruction to ensure durability and safer travel. Photo credit: officialABAT/x

Source: Getty Images

Tinubu approves establishment of key agency

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tinubu approved the establishment of the National Health Technology and Data Analytics Office (NHTDAO). According to a statement on Friday, June 26, by Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to President Tinubu on media and publicity, obtained by Legit.ng, the Nigerian leader appointed Obi Adigwe as the pioneer national coordinator of NHTDAO.

As the director-general (DG) of the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD), presidency sources credit Adigwe with leveraging science to catalyse interventions in artificial intelligence, translational research, and technology transfer.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng