Opta’s supercomputer has predicted Morocco’s 2026 FIFA World Cup third group stage game against Haiti

Morocco are battling for the supremacy of Group C over Brazil when they face eliminated Haiti on June 25

The Atlas Lions drew against Brazil in their opening match and defeated Scotland 1-0 to sit second on four points

The Atlas Lions of Morocco will aim to finish at the top of Group C with a win against Haiti in their final group game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Morocco currently sit second in Group C with four points, behind record five-time winners Brazil, which also have four points on goal difference.

Ismael Saibari has scored Morocco's two goals at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Maurice van Steen.

Source: Getty Images

The North Africans held Brazil to a 1-1 draw in their opening match, before beating Scotland 1-0, with their two goals so far coming from Ismael Saibari.

The disputed African champions, Morocco, will finish at the top of Group C if they beat Haiti and Scotland avoid defeat against Brazil in the other game.

Supercomputer predicts Morocco vs Haiti

According to The Analyst, Opta’s supercomputer has shared its prediction for the crucial Group C encounter between Morocco and Haiti.

The supercomputer ran 25,000 pre-game simulations, and it suggests dominance, rather than a contest as Morocco has 81% chance of winning.

A draw is likely at 12.3%, while the Haitians will need to pull off a massive upset if they want to secure victory with their 6.7% chance of winning.

Historically, the two sides have never met before, either in an international friendly or a competitive match, with nothing to set the tone other than motivation.

The Atlas Lions have a huge target on their back as they aim to have a better outing than the one they had in 2022, when they finished fourth in Qatar.

Ouahbi targets first place

Morocco national team head coach Mohamed Ouahbi has confirmed that he is fully focused on beating Haiti in order to finish first.

Ouahbi admitted that even though they have qualified for the next round, his motivation is to finish first, and as such, he will field a strong team.

Mohamed Ouahbi targets top spot in Group C. Photo by Mauro Pimentel.

Source: Getty Images

“My preference is to beat Haiti and finish ahead of Brazil in the group. There is talk we might play next against the Netherlands, but it could also be Japan, but even then France or Argentina, but it is not anything we are taking into consideration,” he told FIFA.

“Probably, we are already qualified, but we still want to beat Haiti, and so we plan to field our best possible team in the game. We can use the same starting line-up, but there are still some things we are thinking about before deciding.”

Patrice Motsepe sends message to Morocco

Legit.ng previously reported that CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe sent a message to Morocco after their first win at the 2026 World Cup.

The Atlas Lions defeated Scotland 1-0 and earned the applause of the CAF President for how they represent Africa on the global stage.

Source: Legit.ng