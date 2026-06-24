Pastor William Kumuyi arrives in Abuja for a six-day Global Crusade focused on spiritual renewal

Crusade seeks divine intervention for Nigeria's challenges, emphasising collective prayer and faith

Kumuyi encourages leaders to seek spiritual guidance for national issues during a multimedia briefing

FCT, Abuja - Founder and General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi, has arrived in Abuja for a six-day Global Crusade with Kumuyi (GCK), with prayers expected to focus on spiritual renewal and solutions to societal challenges.

Recall that earlier, the church had announced plans for the Global Crusade with Kumuyi (GCK), scheduled to hold in Abuja from June 24 to Monday, June 29, with organisers describing the programme as an opportunity for spiritual transformation and national impact.

Bandits, Kidnappers in Trouble as Deeper Life Pastor Kumuyi Begins 6-Day Powerful Crusade

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Pastor Edison Daminabo, the Federal Capital Territory State Overseer of the church, who spoke on behalf of Pastor William Kumuyi, disclosed this during a media briefing in Abuja on Tuesday. June 17.

Speaking on concerns about insecurity and banditry in Nigeria, Daminabo expressed confidence that the crusade would contribute to positive change.

“Fire is coming, fire burns, burns insecurity, burn government, burn everything negative. That’s why it’s coming,” he said.

He added that the church believes the programme would bring a new phase of hope and transformation to Nigeria and beyond.

Kumuyi arrives Abuja, seeks divine intervention

Kumuyi arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in the early hours of Wednesday and spoke with journalists shortly after his arrival.

The crusade, themed “Christ Wonder Working Power”, began at the Deeper Life Bible Church, Kado, Abuja, from June 24 to 25, before moving to the Moshood Abiola National Stadium from June 26 to 29.

The cleric said the programme was not about human ability but about seeking God’s intervention in addressing challenges facing the world.

“God has prospered the world, as I said, this is God at work, this is not man, it's not a one-man show, what can man do in all the millions of problems we have in the world, and now we are here in Abuja and FCT,” Kumuyi said.

He added that the crusade was built around prayers and faith that solutions would come through divine intervention.

“We are planning big, living big, and talking big but as we pray, we are trusting the Lord that He is the one to bring solutions and answer to the prayers we pray,” he said.

Pastor urges leaders to seek God’s guidance

Kumuyi said Nigeria’s challenges require collective efforts and divine direction, urging leaders and policymakers to consider spiritual guidance in addressing national issues.

He expressed confidence that allowing God to lead decision-making processes would help create a better society.

The Abuja crusade marks one of Kumuyi’s major GCK programmes after he clocked 85 years on June 6, 2026. He is also expected to hold similar events in Gboko and Otukpo, Benue State.

Source: Legit.ng