The Federal Government of Nigeria has officially resumed its 2025 recruitment exercise into the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB), following a temporary suspension due to overwhelming application traffic.

According to an official update from the CDCFIB, the recruitment portal will be reopened on Monday, 21st July 2025. Applicants who previously began their applications were advised to retrieve and complete their submissions on the reopened system.

Federal Government Resumes 2025 Recruitment Process for Nigerians. Photo credit: officialABAT/X

Source: Facebook

The Board announced, “Kindly be informed that applicants who have successfully initiated their applications are advised to retrieve their applications and complete their applications they have initiated.”

Officials clarified that the brief interruption in the submission process had been caused by the high volume of applications received. It became necessary to upgrade the system to accommodate all applicants effectively.

The statement added, “We sincerely apologize for the interruption in the application submission process. Due to the high volume of applications, it was necessary to enhance the system to ensure it can accommodate all applicants, thereby facilitating a seamless, transparent, and equitable recruitment process.”

CDCFIB application guidelines remain free for all applicants

In its message, the CDCFIB emphasised that “THIS APPLICATION IS ABSOLUTELY FREE AT ALL STAGE” and discouraged any form of payment for participation in the recruitment.

Interested applicants have been directed to visit the recruitment portal at https://recruitment.cdcfib.gov.ng starting 21st July 2025 to finalise their submissions.

This latest update is expected to reassure applicants and ensure a smoother, more equitable selection process across Nigeria’s civil defence and paramilitary services.

Source: Legit.ng