eHealth Africa launches PHEM Strategy 2026-2028 to enhance public health emergency preparedness across Africa

New strategy focuses on data, coordination, and community-level response for effective health threat management

Stakeholders emphasize urgent investment in resilient health systems to improve Africa's capacity for emergency response

eHealth Africa has introduced a new strategic framework aimed at improving how countries across the continent prepare for and respond to public health emergencies.

The Public Health Emergency Management (PHEM) Strategy for 2026–2028 was presented at a stakeholder event in Abuja, bringing together government representatives, development partners, academics and technical experts to align on implementation priorities.

Firm Unveils Plans to Strengthen Public Health Emergency Preparedness Across Africa

Source: Original

Strategy targets gaps in emergency response systems

The organisation said the plan is designed to address weaknesses in existing public health emergency systems, particularly in Nigeria, by strengthening coordination and promoting faster, data-informed responses.

It also seeks to harness collaboration among stakeholders in the health and emergency response sectors to improve overall system effectiveness.

Focus on data, coordination and local capacity

As part of the initiative, eHealth Africa plans to enhance Emergency Operations Centres (EOCs), expand the use of geospatial tracking tools, and improve access to real-time data for decision-making.

The strategy also places emphasis on developing a skilled workforce at community level to ensure quicker detection and response to health threats.

Drawing on more than a decade of experience managing over 35 emergency operations centres across Africa, the organisation said the approach aligns national priorities with global best practices.

Officials stress need for stronger collaboration

Speaking at the event, Director of Programmes and Partnerships at eHealth Africa, Ota Akhigbe, highlighted the importance of coordinated systems across all levels of government.

“Strong national frameworks provide direction, but impact is determined by the capacity of states and local governments to detect, report, and respond effectively. Strengthening these capabilities requires coordinated systems, reliable data, and institutions that work together with clarity of purpose.”

Also speaking, Deputy Director for Supply Chain and Programme Delivery, Kazeem Balogun, noted that the strategy prioritises early detection at the community level.

“The strategy is focused on strengthening community systems so diseases are identified before they escalate into full-blown outbreaks. By strengthening coordination structures, improving data visibility, and investing in workforce capacity at subnational levels, we are enabling systems that can respond more effectively, ultimately improving health outcomes and saving lives.”

Africa CDC calls for urgent investment in preparedness

In her goodwill message, National Coordinator at the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, Oluyinka Olayemi, underscored the urgency of strengthening health systems across the continent.

Firm Unveils Plans to Strengthen Public Health Emergency Preparedness Across Africa

Source: Original

“At a time when external health aid to Africa has declined sharply and public health emergencies are rising, our collective responsibility is clear: we must strengthen preparedness, invest in resilient systems, and build the capacity to prevent, detect, and respond to health threats so that Africa can secure its health future with greater independence and confidence.”

Stakeholders align on implementation

The event also served as a platform for partners to review implementation plans, identify collaboration opportunities and reinforce commitments towards joint investment.

eHealth Africa said the strategy would support countries within and beyond the continent to better anticipate, detect and respond to health emergencies, ultimately strengthening health systems and improving health security outcomes.

Source: Legit.ng