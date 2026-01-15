A Nigerian woman went viral after calling for the abolition of bride price from parents in the country

She argued the tradition promoted ownership of women and was often abused for financial exploitation

Her comments sparked heated reactions online, with Nigerians divided over preserving or ending the custom

A Nigerian woman has sparked a significant debate online after calling for the complete cancellation of the age-old tradition of paying bride price in the country.

Taking to her TikTok page, the lady, identified as @julliecassie argued that payment of bride price by men intending to marry, has become a tool for exploiting and objectifying women.

A Nigerian lady calls for the ban of bride price in Nigeria. Photo credit: @Julliecassie. Image source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

According to her, the bride price practice should be banned because it fosters a dangerous sense of ownership in husbands.

She said:

"Bride price should be cancelled in Nigeria. You see bride price? They should ban it. A lot of men, they actually think because they paid a girl's bride price, that is how they have acquired the girl as property."

Nigerian lady asks for bride price ban

She also took aim at families who she claimed misuse the custom for financial gain. She accused those families of accepting the bride price money to extort the groom and his family.

"The poorer the family of the girl, the higher the bride price," she observed. "The richer the family of the girl, the lower the bride price."

The woman also expressed her personal offence at the idea of placing a monetary value on a woman. Referencing her own culture's bride price of 5,000 Naira, she questioned the logic behind such a small sum representing the cost of her entire life and upbringing.

"Is it 5,000 Naira they used to train me?" she asked.

She then said that the payment should be understood only as a "token of appreciation" and not a purchase.

Due to its frequent misinterpretation, she believed the only solution was to abolish the tradition altogether.

Captioning the TikTok video, she said:

"I have heard a lot of men say they have paid their woman's bride price and they can do whatever they want with her in the most condescending manner. That thing has brought more problems than you can ever imagine."

Reactions to cry for bride price ban

Legit.ng collected reactions from Nigerians who watched the video on TikTok. Some of the comments are below.

Badboyinn‘s said:

"Very correct and marriage should be 50/50 contribution for the wedding if at all."

Uncle Edmund stated:

"Ok make them no pay your bride price… but the idea behind the price is more than money."

MVE wrote:

"Ah ona side cost oo for this part of Nigeria na #1500, e no reach sandine bread #1800 for blenco."

Donald Leo-Milson commented:

"Both the bride price and everything wey follow the extortion should be cancelled abeg."

Ejiro Ohre commented:

"Your own cost ooo. My own na #120 dem go kon give inlaw #20 change."

