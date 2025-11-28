The FCTA had revoked 1,095 property titles across Abuja after multiple public notices failed to compel owners to settle outstanding land charges

Authorities had confirmed that 835 properties violated ground rent obligations, while 260 others defaulted on conversion fees and statutory penalties

The administration had proceeded with enforcement after the final 14-day grace period expired on November 25, declaring due process fully satisfied

The Federal Capital Territory Administration has moved to enforce the revocation of 1,095 property titles across Abuja following prolonged default in statutory land charges.

The action affects properties in Asokoro, Maitama, Garki and Wuse districts.

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike inspects properties during an enforcement exercise in Abuja. Photo: FB/NyesomWike

Source: Facebook

Lere Olayinka, senior special assistant on public communications to FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, confirmed the development in a statement on Friday.

Administration cites long running defaults

According to him, the minister approved the enforcement after several notices published between May and November 2025 failed to produce compliance.

He said 835 properties fell under ground rent violations, while 260 others were tied to unpaid land use conversion fees, penalties and other financial obligations.

The administration said property owners repeatedly ignored reminders issued across newspapers, online platforms and television stations.

It added that the defaults breached Section 28 of the Land Use Act and the terms attached to their Rights of Occupancy.

Final grace period expired in November

Olayinka noted that the FCTA extended a final 14-day grace period, which expired on November 25. He said the administration would now enforce recovery actions on all affected titles.

“Following the expiration of the final grace period of fourteen calendar days on Tuesday, the 25th of November 2025, the FCT Administration will carry out enforcement actions on the 835 properties for defaulting in payment of Ground Rent and 260 properties for defaulting in payment of Violation Fee and Land Use Conversion Fee,” the statement said.

He explained that the minister approved the measures after concluding that the administration had provided sufficient opportunity for defaulters to settle their liabilities.

The FCTA maintained that the revocation followed due process and was necessary to protect the integrity of land administration in the capital city.

The FCT Minister has authorised enforcement after owners failed to clear outstanding land charges.

Source: Original

It reminded title holders that continued non-compliance would attract further sanctions under existing regulations.

Source: Legit.ng