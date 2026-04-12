Governor Fintiri has been awarded the traditional title 'Lakaa ka Michika' at the 2026 Michika Cultural Annual Festival

The governor spoke on the role of culture in preserving identity and pledged to enhance security and infrastructure in Michika

Traditional leaders, including Bulus Luka Gadiga, expressed support for Fintiri's administration and commitment to peace and development

Michika, Adamawa state - Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa state was honoured with the traditional title “Lakaa ka Michika” (the Shield of Michika) during the 2026 Michika Cultural Annual Festival held in Michika on Saturday, April 11.

Speaking at the event, the governor emphasised the importance of culture in preserving the identity and history of society.

The Shield of Michika: Adamawa Governor Fintiri Bags Traditional Title “Lakaa ka Michika”

Source: UGC

Legit.ng gathers that the 2026 Michika Annual Cultural Festival, which was held at the Government Secondary School playground in Michika, also marked the first anniversary of the Mbege Ka Michika, Bulus Luka Gadiga.

Why Michika Chiefdom was created - Fintiri

Governor Fintiri also noted that the creation of the Michika Chiefdom reflects his administration’s commitment to strengthening traditional institutions as custodians of peace, unity, and cultural heritage.

He added that newly established traditional rulers in the state have so far exhibited commendable conduct, with no reported cases of misconduct.

The governor urged residents to continue supporting traditional institutions to foster unity, peaceful coexistence, and mutual understanding.

Adamawa gov Fintiri promises improved security

Governor Fintiri also assured the people of ongoing efforts to enhance security. He added that his government will work on reconnecting Michika to the national electricity grid to stimulate socio-economic growth.

In his remarks, the chairman of the occasion, Buba Marwa, the chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), described culture as the soul of any society and stressed the need to preserve traditions. He called for renewed community cooperation to accelerate development and recalled the strong unity once enjoyed in the area.

Marwa commended the governor for executing developmental projects in Michika, particularly in road construction and electricity, and urged the government to sustain the delivery of democratic dividends. He noted that the achievements of the current administration would leave a lasting impact on the people of Adamawa state.

Michika: Bulus Luka Gadiga appreciates Adamawa governor

Also speaking, the Mbege Ka Michika, Bulus Luka Gadiga, expressed appreciation to the governor for creating the Michika Chiefdom and pledged the full support of the traditional institution toward sustained development. He highlighted the significant infrastructural improvements witnessed in the area and assured continued efforts to promote peace and unity.

The monarch announced the conferment of the traditional title “Lakeka Michika” on Governor Fintiri, explaining that the title, meaning “Sword for Peace,” recognises his commitment to maintaining peace and security.

He also cautioned residents against indiscriminate tree felling, warning of the dangers of environmental degradation, and disclosed plans by the chiefdom to support education through scholarships and youth empowerment initiatives, particularly in vocational skills.

In a vote of thanks, the Chairman of Michika local government area, Dan Biyu P. Tumba, described the governor as a beacon of hope for the people of the state.

The event drew dignitaries and traditional title holders from within and beyond Adamawa, with vibrant cultural displays adding colour to the celebration.

The Shield of Michika: Adamawa Governor Fintiri Bags Traditional Title “Lakaa ka Michika”

Source: UGC

2027 elections: Fintiri defects to APC

In another report, Governor Fintiri recently dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Adamawa state governor announced the development in a state broadcast on Friday, February 27.

He announced that he moved to the APC along with all his cabinet members, appointees and the elected local government chairmen.

Source: Legit.ng