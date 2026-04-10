Eight people were killed in Mbwelle village, Plateau State, during gunmen's attack on April 9, 2026

Community leaders express frustration over the lack of security response during the hours-long assault

Victims primarily from one family, with several others injured and missing following the tragic incident

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Bokkos, Plateau State - No fewer than eight persons have been killed by gunmen in Mbwelle village, Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The tragic incident occurred after the gunmen attacked the community on Thursday night, April 9, 2026.

It was gathered that Most of the victims were members of the same family.

The victims are identified as Elder Iliya Mangut Dakus, Mr Luck Titus Dakus, Mr Habila Istifanu Dakus, Mr Hassan Istifanus Dakus, Mrs Hassan Moses Dakus, Biggie Lucky Dakus, Sunday Gideon Dakus, and Mr Innocent Barnabas Makwin.

The Chairman of the Community Peace Observers in Bokkos LGA, Kefas Mallai, said the gunmen invaded the community and opened fire indiscriminately on residents around 11 pm.

As reported by The Punch, Mallai lamented that the attack lasted for several hours with no visible security presence to drive back the gunmen.

Mallai said the attack left about three other persons injured, while some community members were still missing.

“There was an attack last night at Mbwelle village. The village is very close to Bokkos town. So far, eight persons have been confirmed dead this morning.

“The people are saying they want to protest because the security men have not protected them, and the attack lasted for hours, and yet, no presence of security to repel the assailants until those people finished and left. No trace.”

Mallai further alleged that security forces did not respond despite the proximity of the community.

The Youth Leader of Bokkos, Christopher Luka, described the attack as sad and devastating.

Luka confirmed that the gunmen targeted one family, mostly during the attack.

“The gunmen came around 11pm and started shooting sporadically. They targeted one family mostly. We have eight confirmed dead, some seriously injured, and others still unaccounted for.”

Jos: Bandits disguised as NDLEA officers to kill

Recall that Governor Caleb Mutfwang revealed that gunmen disguised as the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) operatives to attack Jos community, killing 28 people

Mutfwang said security forces are yet to make arrests after the deadly attack, despite ongoing investigations into the deadly assault.

The Plateau State governor assured Angwan Rukuba residents of actionable intelligence in pursuit of the attackers.

Fresh killings in Plateau after Tinubu's visit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Plateau state again came under a fresh attack, barely 24 hours after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu visited and made a strong vow.

President Tinubu visited the state to meet with the grieving families of the victims of the Angwan Rukuba killing in Jos North on Friday, April 3

However, on the same day, a fresh attack was carried out in the Nyango Gyel community of Jos South LGA, where some deaths were recorded.

Source: Legit.ng