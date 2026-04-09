Abubakar Musa was arrested for stabbing five people, who were trying to console him, after he had a failed business deal in Ogun State

Two of the victims died, and three others were critically injured during the violent incident on Tuesday, April 7

Ogun State Police Command, in a statement, vowed to deliver justice and urged public vigilance against violence

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 35-year-old Abubakar Musa for stabbing five people, two of whom have reportedly died, while three others are receiving treatment at the hospital.

According to a statement from the police spokesperson in the state, Oluseyi Babaseyi, Musa stabbed the five people over a failed business deal at the Olamba area of the state. He attacked the victims while they were trying to calm him down.

Ogun police arrest man for killing two people and injuring three others Photo Credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Facebook

Names of people who died in Ogun

The suspects who died are Gbadamasi Ibrahim and Chinedu. Their deaths were confirmed by doctors at the hospital. Those who sustained injuries are Mohammed Abubakar, Ashiru Adamu, and Paul Lawrence, who were said to be in critical condition.

The incident, which happened on Tuesday, April 7, was one of the numerous security concerns happening in different parts of the country. The police said the matter has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigation and prosecution.

Bode Ojajuni, the commissioner of police in the state, has condemned the attack and vowed that there will be justice for the victims. Ogun is one of the states in the southwest that has strengthened its security architecture.

Ogun police boss speaks on murder

He called on the people of the state to remain vigilant and security-wise, adding that any suspicion of a violent act should be immediately reported to the police. The police then released information on how people can reach out to the force for any emergency.

Police urge Ogun people to be vigilant Photo Credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

The statement reads in part:

"Detectives of the Ajuwon Division, Ogun State Police Command, have arrested Abubakar Musa ‘M’, aged 25. He is accused of killing two people and injuring three others at Olámbe, Ogun State. The suspect attacked the victims with a knife after failing in some business deals. The victims were trying to calm him down when the attack happened.

"On Tuesday, 7th April 2026, at about 0138hrs, the suspect stabbed five people. Two of them, Gbadamasi Ibrahim ‘M’, aged 25, and Chinedu ‘M’, aged 40, died while being taken to the hospital. A doctor confirmed their deaths. The other three victims, Mohammed Abubakar ‘M’, aged 35, Ashiru Adamu ‘M’, aged 25, and Paul Lawrence ‘M’, aged 25, are in critical condition but responding to treatment.

"The suspect ran away after the attack but was later caught by detectives. He is now in police custody. The case and the suspect have been sent to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for investigation and prosecution."

Read the full statement here:

Mother, 4 daughters kidnapped in Kaduna

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Kaduna family of five have been kidnapped, barely 24 hours after seven members of another family were abducted in the state.

Unguwar Sabon-Titi, Katari, seven members of a family and three other residents, while Kurmin-Uwa near Janjala community in the Kagarko LGA, a mother and four daughters were kidnapped.

The abduction was confirmed by a resident and community leader, a development that has generated emotional reactions from Nigerians.s

Source: Legit.ng