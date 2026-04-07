Editor’s note: Why do attacks in Plateau keep happening, and why do they hit hardest during planting and harvest? Peace and conflict analyst Lekan Olayiwola breaks down the patterns and why many communities feel stuck in a cycle they can’t escape.

Violence in Jos and across Plateau state no longer arrives as a rupture. It has become a rhythm. What headlines describe as “attacks” are, in truth, surface tremors of a deeper insecurity, patterned, adaptive, and quietly sustained. Between 2023 and 2024, UNICEF recorded hundreds of deaths, including children, and more than fifteen thousand displaced into camps and host communities. Beyond isolated tragedies, these are signals of a system in operation.

Plateau’s villages face repeated attacks, turning daily life into a cycle of fear and disruption. Photo: KOLA SULAIMON / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

For five years, the geography of violence has shifted from episodic outbreaks to coordinated micro-attacks clustered in Bassa, Barkin Ladi, Riyom, Mangu, and parts of Kanam capable of diffusing unpredictably into previously calm areas. The strategic pattern seems targeted to unsettle, displace, and deny return to land. Casualties matter, but the deeper story is territorial remapping through sustained insecurity.

Economic warfare of timing

The timing is rarely accidental. Attacks increasingly coincide with planting and harvesting cycles, ensuring that fear outlives the gunfire. A 2024 study documents what local farmers now call “defensive agriculture” by cultivating only plots close to settlements, abandoning more fertile but exposed land.

This is economic warfare. not incidental violence. When fields go unplanted or unharvested, the consequences ripple outward. Food flows into Nasarawa state, Benue state, and Kaduna state, and prices respond in tandem. Insecurity becomes scarcity; scarcity becomes pressure. The battlefield expands without a single troop movement.

Pastoralists also adapt in parallel. To avoid cattle rustlers, herders move at night, routes shift, and ironically, encounters become even more volatile. Each side becomes more defensive, and therefore more combustible. Timing, in this sense, is not just tactical, but systemic.

Livelihoods under siege

The most enduring damage is not counted in death tolls but in the erosion of everyday life. Markets that once functioned as shared spaces of exchange are shrinking or disappearing. Trade routes fracture under the weight of ambush risk. Informal credit vital to rural economies collapses when trust evaporates.

News reports from 2024 show how climate stress compounded insecurity, leaving farmers unable to harvest and deepening food shortages. The cumulative effect is that one lost season becomes two, while temporary displacement hardens into semi-permanence.

For young people, the consequences are stark. NBS data shows national youth unemployment in single digits, but conflict-affected localities in Plateau consistently exceed these averages. With farming and trade constrained, many drift into vigilante formations, informal security roles, or illicit economies, including cattle rustling, arms brokerage, and illegal mining. Insecurity thus reproduces itself through the very livelihoods it destroys.

Beyond farmer–herder binaries

To frame Plateau as a “farmer–herder crisis” is to misread both its causes and its trajectory. Land and indigeneity remain foundational (who belongs, who owns, who decides?) These questions are embedded in local governance and political representation, shaping access to land, political office, and economic opportunity.

But they are no longer sufficient explanations. Environmental stress has altered grazing routes and farming calendars, intensifying contact. Criminal economies have matured within the conflict: cattle rustling networks, illicit mining in Wase, and small-arms circulation that lowers the cost of violence. Traditional dispute-resolution structures, once buffers against escalation, have weakened or been politicised.

The result is a hybrid system that is communal in origin, economic in incentive, and insurgent in method. Plateau state is neither the ideological insurgency of the North-East nor the banditry-dominated North-West. It is a densely contested space where identity, land, and political access fuse into a persistent, localised conflict.

Plateau State rural village affected by repeated violence and displacement. Photo: KOLA SULAIMON / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Governance and credibility gaps

The crisis is sustained not only by those who perpetrate violence but by the limits of those tasked with stopping it. Government responses often falter in both effectiveness and perception. Condemnations are swift; clarity is scarce. Investigations are announced; conclusions are seldom public. Arrests occur; prosecutions rarely follow through visibly. For affected communities, the result is not reassurance but erosion of trust. Impunity becomes the dominant narrative.

Operationally, the military faces structural constraints. Deployed under internal security mandates, forces configured for conventional threats must respond to dispersed, intelligence-intensive micro-attacks. Plateau’s terrain—hills, forests, scattered settlements—favours those who know it intimately. Poor road networks and limited air mobility delay response times, often turning intervention into an aftermath.

The cost is measurable. In early 2026, an ambush in Kanam resulted in the deaths of soldiers and civilian auxiliaries, exposing vulnerabilities in mobility, intelligence coordination, and terrain control. Each such incident reinforces a perception gap that the state is present, but not effective.

At the state level, political leadership navigates a narrow corridor. Decisive action risks being read as partiality in a context where identity is politicised. The outcome is cautious signalling with statements calibrated to avoid escalation but insufficient to inspire public confidence.

Towards pragmatic security reform

If the pattern is systemic, the response must be layered: First, a hyper-local security architecture. Early warning systems rooted in communities linked to formal security structures can transform intelligence from abstract to actionable. This requires rebuilding trust through consistent engagement, not episodic outreach.

Second, confronting land and indigeneity. These are politically sensitive but structurally central. Without reform, however incremental, violence remains a rational, if tragic, instrument for renegotiating access and belonging.

Third, treating livelihoods as security. Safe farming corridors, protected market days, and targeted economic support are not development add-ons; they are conflict interventions. Restoring the ability to farm, trade, and move safely undercuts the economic logic of violence.

Fourth, visible accountability. Investigations must conclude, and prosecutions must be public. Unseen justice is justice that is doubted. Fifth, narrative correction. Plateau must be understood as a system of insecurity, not a series of incidents. Misdiagnosis produces misaligned policy; clarity enables precision.

A population in quiet fatigue

The most overlooked dimension is not the violence itself, but the patterns sustaining it. High-profile incidents, like the President’s recent visit, draw attention, yet cycles of micro-attacks, displacement, and disrupted livelihoods persist. Years of repeated insecurity have normalised loss, while fatigue lowers the threshold for retaliation and reduces pressure on authorities to innovate. What once shocked becomes background, and once background, it is harder to reverse.

Within this fatigue lies critical local knowledge often missed by national and international discourse. Communities track timing, routes, and warning signs even when external observers do not. Plateau’s tragedy is a self-explanatory system visible to those who endure it, yet elusive to those seeking to resolve it. Addressing it requires local intelligence, sustainable rural development, land reforms, and inclusive governance.

Lekan Olayiwola is a public-facing peace & conflict researcher/policy analyst focused on leadership, ethics, governance, and political legitimacy in fragile states.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng