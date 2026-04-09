A Nigerian man in the diaspora, Martin Beck Nworah, has called on the Nigerian government to deploy members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to defend the nation's capital, Abuja

This comes hours after the US Mission in Nigeria announced the closure of its embassy in Abuja and the cancellation of all appointments

Martin reminded the pubic that NYSC members underwent different drills in camps in readiness for a time like this, urging the federal government to put them to use in all the state capitals

Martin Beck Nworah, a Nigerian man in the diaspora, has urged the President Bola Tinubu administration to deploy serving National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members to defend the nation's capital after the United States closed its embassy in Abuja on Thursday, April 9.

Martin opined that now is the right time to deploy the corps members.

Martin Beck Nworah calls on the federal government to deploy NYSC members to defend Abuja. Photo Credit: Martin Beck Nworah, 36base

Source: Facebook

Why man wants NYSC members deployed

Martin, in a Facebook post on April 9, explained that NYSC members underwent different drills while in their various orientation camps in preparation for a time such as this.

He urged the federal government to start with corps members serving in Abuja and then deploy those serving in Lagos and other state capitals.

Martin, however, appealed to the federal government to exclude those serving as teachers in village schools from this deployment. Martin wrote:

"Now is the time to deploy all NYSC members to defend our nation's capital. In camp, they did different drills in readiness for a time like this. They sang under the sun or in the rain. Hope you are still proud of your platoon?

"Start with those serving in Abuja and then deploy other serving in Lagos, Port Harcourt and all the state capitals. Leave those serving and teaching in schools in the villages."

Martin's message to the government amused many people, as Nigerians shared their thoughts on the unexpected closure of the US embassy in Abuja.

Martin Beck Nworah wants the federal government to deploy NYSC members to secure Abuja. Photo Credit: Picture Alliance

Source: Getty Images

See his Facebook post below:

NYSC: Man's message to FG elicits reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's message below:

Patrick John said:

"When it's time to share the money, they deploy politicians!

"Just negodu!"

Ojonimi Moses said:

"Are they coming for the ordinary citizens?? No.

"Are they coming for the terrorists ???? Yes.

"Why then are you scared?"

Kelvin Excellency said:

"Defend with what? As how? It's just 77k Abeg oo."

Enohuean Happiness said:

"Can never be me.

"Thank God I’m still at home."

Wisdom Chibueze Mgbebuihe said:

"Abeg, they should school leave those teaching o.

"Meanwhile, when will you go back to taking glass of water?"

Kofoworola Tolulope Sanyaolu said:

"Some of us are only children oo,pity us sir.

"Well…Thank God i am not serving in any of the mentioned states."

Ngu Amo said:

"My own be say make I try pass out next month so that the election will not meet me inside NYSC. I want to join Nigeria Army as soon as possible because someone needs to address this issues properly."

Embassy closure: Pastor sends message to Nigerians

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Pastor Swieve had sent a worrying message to Nigerians after the US closed its embassy in Abuja.

The US Mission in Nigeria, in a statement on Thursday, April 9, announced the cancellation of all appointments in light of its embassy closure decision, stating that all visa applications have been rescheduled.

The unexpected announcement got many Nigerians concerned, and Pastor Swieve's message to Nigerians might not be unconnected to the development, which is trending across social media.

Source: Legit.ng