Lagos State government has announced partial road closures for critical infrastructure commissioning by President Tinubu

The traffic disruptions for 2 days are expected in Opebi-Allen and Ojota during events on Wednesday and Thursday, April 8 and 9

Sanwo-Olu's government advised motorists to use alternative routes; LASTMA deployed to manage traffic effectively

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ikeja, Lagos State - The Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu-led Lagos State Government has announced partial road closures for Wednesday, April 8, and Thursday, April 9, 2026.

The road closure is for the commissioning of critical infrastructure projects by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Traffic disruptions in Lagos State as President Bola Tinubu commissions new projects. Photo credit: Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Source: UGC

The State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, said the partial road closures are for the safety and the smooth conduct of the events.

Osiyemi made this known in a statement issued on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, via hisX handle @seunosiyemi.

He said traffic in the Opebi-Allen, Ikeja, and Ojota areas would be affected during the commissioning of the Opebi-Mende Link Bridge on Wednesday, April 8, between 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

Motorists are advised to avoid affected corridors during the specified periods to minimise traffic disruptions and delays.

According to the statement, the Tolu Schools Complex will be commissioned between 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m on Thursday, April 9, 2026.

The commissioning will affect traffic in the Olodi Apapa and Ajegunle areas.

The Lagos state government advised motorists operating in these areas to use alternative routes.

Osiyemi said the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) officials and other traffic enforcement personnel would be deployed to manage traffic and assist road users.

Speaking about the Opebi–Mende Link Bridge, Osiyemi said the project is a prime example of different government arms working together towards a common goal: improving lives.

"The Opebi–Mende Link Bridge is a testament to how strategic infrastructure can transform movement and connect communities in Lagos. By linking Opebi in Ikeja to Mende in Maryland, this bridge creates a new route that reduces traffic around Allen, Mobolaji Bank Anthony, and Ikorodu Road. For Lagosians, this translates to shorter travel times, less stress, and a smoother daily commute."

He added that the bridge connects communities, opportunities, and a better Lagos, embodying the spirit of progress in Lagos.

Lagos announces traffic disruptions to unveil key projects by President Bola Tinubu. Photo credit: Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Source: Getty Images

Is there rift between Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu?

Recall that Lagos State Commissioner Gbenga Omotoso denied a rift between Governor Sanwo-Olu and President Tinubu.

Omotoso labels reports of tension as mere speculation and imagination.

He said there is no discussion of Tinubu endorsing a successor for Sanwo-Olu at the moment.

How Sanwo-Olu wants to be remembered

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Governor Sanwo-Olu reflected on leadership in an interview, sharing his experience as the number one citizen of Nigeria's economic nerve centre.

In the interview, Sanwo-Olu spoke about the first challenges he faced after being sworn in for his first term in 2019.

The governor, whose second and last tenure will end in 2027, revealed how he wants to be remembered after leaving the seat.

Source: Legit.ng