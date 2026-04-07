A petty trader in Jos returned N1 million she found hidden in goods she purchased at Terminus Market

The money had been mistakenly placed inside a polythene bag by the seller, who later gave up hope of recovering it

The woman said her faith and personal values guided her decision to return the cash despite her modest means

An act of honesty at Terminus Market in Jos has drawn praise from traders and residents after a woman returned a large sum of money she found in purchased goods.

Madam Serah Luca, a Christian and petty trader who lives along Laminga Road, handed back N1 million that had been mistakenly tucked inside items she bought from a Muslim businessman. She said her decision was guided by her faith and personal values.

A petty trader in Jos returned N1 million she found hidden in goods she purchased. Photo: DT

Source: Facebook

According to Daily Trust, she explained that she discovered the cash after getting home from the market. Rather than keep it, she chose to trace the owner and return it.

“I am a petty businesswoman. I know what it means to suffer loss. If I put that kind of money into my business, I believe God would punish me,” she said.

Honesty shines in busy Jos market

The trader, Abubakar Dola, who deals in polythene bags at the market, said he had no idea how the money went missing. He later realised it had been placed inside one of the bags sold to Luca.

He recounted that the cash was meant for a transfer through a POS operator. The error occurred when he mistakenly packed it along with the goods she purchased for N6,000.

“I am surprised to see her returning the money, because I did know where I kept the money. I am into polythene bag business here at Terminus.

“She came and purchased goods worth six thousand naira on Friday. I had one million naira kept in a polythene bag which I was supposed to give to a POS operator for transfer, and I mistakenly put the money inside the polythene bag she bought.

“I didn’t know the money was inside the goods she bought. Three days later, the woman returned the money to me. I pray Allah rewards her with more than what she did for me. I pray Allah gives us more people of her kind and who fear Allah.

“I thank Allah for what she did for me. It’s not easy to have people of her character. I had completely given up because I didn’t know how the money got lost. I didn’t even think I put the money in someone’s goods,” the trader narrated.

Residents rewarded with N1m for saving Christians, Muslims

In another report, residents of Anguwan Rogo and Anguwan Rukuba communities in Jos, Plateau state have received financial support after protecting people of different faiths during recent violence in the area.

The gesture followed incidents in which locals intervened to shield both Christians and Muslims caught in separate attacks.

The reward, amounting to N1 million, was presented by former lawmaker Gwani Muhammad Adam Alkali. Each community received N500,000 in recognition of their actions during the crisis, which had heightened tensions across parts of Jos North.

Source: Legit.ng