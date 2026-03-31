AIG Jimoh has committed to 100% human rights compliance in police operations in Lagos and Ogun states as he assumes duty at Zone 2

The former Lagos commissioner of police pledged zero tolerance for misconduct. with strict disciplinary measures for errant officers

The senior police officer also urged residents of the two states under his command to see police as partners in community safety efforts

Onikan, Lagos state - Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) Moshood Jimoh has vowed to ensure a hundred per cent compliance with human rights as he officially takes over zone 2 command of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) in Lagos.

The immediate past commissioner of police, Lagos command, made the promise on Monday, March 30, when he assumed duty at the zone 2 command, in line with his posting and promotion from CP to AIG rank.

AIG Jimoh assumes duty at Zone 2 command on Monday, March 30.

Source: Original

“We are going to ensure that we are 100% human-rights compliant in everything that will be done. Anything that is done, which is not in the public interest and doesn’t guarantee human rights and dignity, is nothing but against the law," he said during a press conference attended by Legit.ng.

He reiterated his stance on zero tolerance for human rights violations, adding that suspects must not be detained beyond 24 to 48 hours without being charged to court, except where the law allows detention beyond such hours.

Police officers under my watch will avoid civil cases - Jimoh

Speaking further, AIG Jimoh warned officers in the zone, which covers Lagos and Ogun states, to avoid being deceived into getting involved in civil cases, especially land matters.

He gave assurance that the zone under his watch will focus on its core duties, which include preventing crimes and protecting lives and properties in the two southwestern states.

“The task before us is quite enormous, but I’m confident with the team I have, the entire police officers and the commissioners of police in Lagos and Ogun states, for their commitment to ensuring the safety of life and property and, equally, the prevention of crime and the detection of those crimes that cannot be prevented,” the senior said.

AIG Jimoh vows internal discipline

AIG Jimoh also vowed zero tolerance for misconduct among the police officers, warning that anyone found guilty of any wrongdoing will face disciplinary action.

The police boss specifically warned against indiscriminate transfer of cases from lower level to zonal headquarters, announcing an immediate end to such practice as he takes over the zone 2 command.

“We will only deal with special cases and all the other cases assigned to us by the inspector-general of police or the cases for which the zone is set up," he said.

AIG Jimoh sends message to Lagos, Ogun residents

AIG Jimoh also urged residents of Lagos and Ogun states, which the zone oversees, to view the police as partners in community policing.

“To the good people of Lagos and Ogun states, the police is your partner. We want you to own your police force so that together we can build a safer and more secure society,” the AIG said.

“You shouldn’t have any fear or apprehension as you go about your normal activities in these two states."

AIG Jimoh urges residents of Lagos and Ogun states to see the police as partners.

Source: Original

IGP Tunji Disu decorates Jimoh as AIG

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Rilwan Disu, decorated Olohundare Moshood Jimoh as an Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG).

Disu urged Jimoh to deploy his operational experience and professionalism to strengthen policing nationwide.

His elevation follows a widely acknowledged period of operational consolidation in Lagos state policing.

Source: Legit.ng