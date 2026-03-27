Inspector-General Disu decorates Olohundare Moshood Jimoh as Assistant Inspector-General of Police

Jimoh’s promotion praised for strengthening Lagos State Policing and enhancing community engagement

IGP emphasises Jimoh's operational experience and commitment to integrity in new leadership role

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, has decorated Olohundare Moshood Jimoh as an Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG).

Disu urged Jimoh to deploy his operational experience and professionalism to strengthen policing nationwide.

Jimoh’s elevation follows a widely acknowledged period of operational consolidation in Lagos State Policing.

GP Tunji Disu decorates Jimoh as AIG to supervise Lagos and Ogun States. Photo credit: Olohundare Moshood Jimoh

Source: UGC

IGP described Jimoh’s elevation to the position of AIG as well-deserved.

“Your promotion reflects the confidence of the leadership of the Nigeria Police Force in your capacity to deliver.”

The police boss stated this at the decoration ceremony held at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

According to the statement made available to Legit.ng, Disu commended Jimoh’s track record, particularly during his tenure in Lagos.

The IGP expressed confidence that Jimoh would bring the same energy, strategic focus, and people-centred policing approach to the Zone 2 Police Command, where he will oversee Lagos and Ogun states.

He explained that Jimoh’s record of disciplined leadership and measurable operational results distinguished him for higher responsibility.

The IGP urged the senior officer to sustain his commitment to service, integrity, and strategic policing.

It was recorded that Jimoh played a central role in strengthening crime prevention and control architecture in Lagos security environments.

Another hallmark of Jimoh’s stewardship in Lagos was the emphasis on community engagement and professional conduct among officers and men.

Under Jimoh’s leadership, the Lagos command deepened partnerships with traditional rulers, market associations, youth leaders, and neighbourhood security groups.

This helps to improve intelligence flow and early-warning responses.

The new AIG also promoted internal discipline and accountability mechanisms within the command.

The IGP added that under Jimoh's leadership, Lagos command recorded multiple arrests and disruption of organised criminal cells across high-risk divisions.

Security stakeholders in Lagos frequently pointed out that the coordinated policing strategies implemented during Jimoh's period resulted in the stabilisation of several flashpoints and sustained pressure on criminal networks.

IGP deploys new AIGs, CPs in major reorganisation

Recall that IGP Disu ordered a major redeployment of senior officers across strategic formations.

Among the postings, Ado Emmanuel, an AIG, was assigned to Research and Planning at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

Several state commands saw new appointments for commissioners of police, including Haruna Yahaya to Jigawa and Olugbenga Abimbola to Oyo.

Disu's appointment: DIGs, AIGs who may retired

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu's appointment of Disu as the new IGP started generating reactions from Nigeria and within the police force.

This is because some senior police bosses, the DIGs and AIGs, are projected to be retired based on the force tradition.

Tinubu's appointment of Disu followed the sudden resignation of IGP Kayode Egbetokun, earlier on Tuesday, February 24, 2026

Source: Legit.ng