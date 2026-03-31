A 14-year-old boy was caught on the Lagos airport tarmac attempting to access beneath an aircraft before flight operations were disrupted

Authorities placed the 14-year-old under protective custody, involving the parents, while following juvenile justice protocols

Police warned about children in sensitive national facilities and urged closer supervision at high-risk areas

A 14-year-old boy has been caught after trying to sneak onto a plane at the airport in Lagos state.

The Airport Police Command said the boy, identified as Eke Miracle, was stopped at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport before he could carry out his plan.

14-year-old boy nabbed while sneaking toward plane. Photo: Joern Pollex - FIFA / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

The information was shared with The Punch in a statement by the command’s spokesperson, Mohammed Adeola, on Monday, March 30.

Police said early findings showed that the teenager entered a part of the airport that is strictly restricted. He reportedly got onto the runway area without permission, which officials say is a serious violation of aviation safety rules. The boy was later caught on the airport tarmac.

The command also described the act as very dangerous, not only for the boy but also for flight operations. Adeola said the teenager was stopped before the situation became worse.

“The minor was discovered on the airport tarmac while attempting to unlawfully gain access beneath an aircraft,” the statement said, calling it a “serious breach of aviation security protocols.”

How the teenager was treated in custody

Officials also said the boy’s action goes against the rules of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, which clearly ban anyone from entering restricted airport areas without permission.

After he was caught, the police said the teenager was taken into protective custody, with special attention given to his age. His parents were informed immediately, and he was questioned in their presence. Authorities also said he was treated well and given proper care while the matter was being handled.

Reacting to the case, the Commissioner of Police for the Airport Command, CP Ogunbode Olufunke, said airports are sensitive national facilities that must be protected at all times. She also urged parents and guardians to pay closer attention to the movement of their children, especially in high-risk places like airports.

The police said the case will now be handled under juvenile justice procedures, and the boy may be taken before a juvenile court.

Airport security reacts after teen tries to sneak into aircraft in Lagos. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Suspected terrorists apprehended at Akure airport

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that four suspected terrorists were arrested at Akure Airport in Ondo state following a coordinated operation involving aviation security, the military, police, and local vigilantes.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) confirmed the arrests and assured the public of airport safety. The suspects were detained near the airport perimeter and handed over to police for further investigation.

Social media users expressed concern over the incident, with many questioning airport security. FAAN, however, clarified that no plane hijacking occurred.

Fire erupts at Lagos airport old terminal

Previously, Legit.ng reported that a fire broke out at the old terminal of Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Ikeja, Lagos, amid ongoing renovation efforts to upgrade airport facilities and passenger experience.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) confirmed no casualties occurred.

Source: Legit.ng