The Benue State government has approved a one-week Easter holiday for public and civil servants across the state, beginning from Tuesday, March 31, 2026

Governor Hyacinth Alia gave the directive, which took effect from 1 pm on the stated date, allowing workers to observe the Easter celebrations

According to the circular, all workers are expected to resume duty on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, after the holiday period

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria.

Makurdi, Benue State - The Benue State government has announced a one-week Easter break for public and civil servants across the state.

As reported by The Punch, the directive was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday, March 30, by the Permanent Secretary (General Services), Godwin Tyolumun Tighil, on behalf of Deborah Aber, the secretary to the All Progressives Congress (APC-led) state government.

Governor Hyacinth Alia announces a one-week Easter holiday for public and civil servants in Benue State. Photo credit: @AREWA_ONLY, @govdouyediri

Source: Twitter

Benue declares Easter 2026 holiday

According to a statement titled 'Declaration of Public Holiday to Mark Easter Celebration,' workers in Benue State are to begin their Easter break on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, and resume work on Wednesday, April 8, 2026.

The statement noted that the decision was approved by Governor Hyacinth Alia, who directed public servants to close work by 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31, to commence the holiday. Workers in essential services, however, are expected to remain on duty to handle urgent matters affecting public welfare.

Benue governor releases Easter message

Per Vanguard, Governor Alia also extended Easter greetings to residents, urging them to use the period to pray for peace in Benue and across the country.

This marks the first time the governor has approved a week-long Easter holiday for workers in the state.

Easter is a major Christian festival commemorating the resurrection of Jesus Christ three days after his crucifixion. The celebration symbolises victory over death and the promise of eternal life for believers. Observed annually between March and April, the date of Easter varies based on the lunar calendar, falling on the first Sunday after the first full moon following the spring equinox.

The week leading up to Easter includes Palm Sunday, Maundy Thursday (Last Supper), and Good Friday, which is a day of reflection and fasting.

Flowers, particularly lilies, are used to decorate churches and homes to represent new life.

Easter 2026 holidays to be celebrated worldwide with religious and family traditions. Photo credit: Kenny Holston

Source: Twitter

Read more on public holidays in Nigeria:

Federal government to declare public holidays

Legit.ng also reported that Nigeria’s Ministry of Interior will declare public holidays across all entities to mark Good Friday and Easter 2026, potentially creating an extended break for all employees when combined with the weekend.

The official announcement is expected early in April 2026, and it will be the only two national public holidays in Nigeria for the month.

Work in ministries, government agencies, parastatals, and other public institutions will be suspended on Friday, April 3, 2026, with normal operations resuming on Monday, April 6, which coincides with Easter 2026.

Source: Legit.ng