The Civic Centre for National Security and Civic Responsibility has commended the Armed Forces for improved security operations across the North Central

The group had credited Chief of Defence Staff General Olufemi Oluyede with stronger coordination and clearer operational direction

It had urged the military to consolidate gains and ensure nationwide security during the Easter period

The Civic Centre for National Security and Civic Responsibility has praised Nigeria’s military leadership for recent security improvements recorded across parts of the North Central region.

The group said intensified operations have begun to reduce long-standing threats linked to banditry and violent attacks.

Olufemi Oluyede during a military briefing on security operations. Photo: HQNigerianArmy/FB

Source: Twitter

In a statement released on Thursday, March 26, and made available to Legit.ng, the organisation credited the Chief of Defence Staff, Olufemi Oluyede, with providing clearer operational direction and stronger coordination within the armed forces. The statement was signed by the group’s Executive Director, Dr Johnson Audu.

Improved operations restore confidence, says center

The group said communities that had endured repeated security disruptions are now reporting a visible military presence and quicker responses to distress situations. According to the statement, these changes have helped restore a sense of order in several affected areas.

It noted that recent operations reflect a shift toward intelligence led actions, supported by sustained patrols and surveillance. The approach, the group said, has disrupted criminal networks and limited their freedom to operate.

“The Civic Centre for National Security and Civic Responsibility commends the Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede, for the renewed sense of direction and operational coordination within the Armed Forces. The emerging security improvements across the North Central region are both significant and reassuring,” the statement reads.

The organisation added that the ability of troops to secure major transport routes has improved movement and economic activity. Residents in some locations are said to be regaining confidence in security arrangements as attacks decline.

The CCNSCR had praised the Armed Forces for improved operations in North Central Nigeria. Photo: NGRPresident

Source: Getty Images

Call to consolidate military gains

Dr Audu said the armed forces deserve national recognition for sustaining pressure on criminal groups despite complex operational challenges.

“The men and women of our Armed Forces continue to demonstrate resilience, discipline, and commitment in the face of difficult operational realities. Their efforts in safeguarding lives and stabilising communities across the North Central deserve national commendation,” he said.

While acknowledging progress, the group warned that the gains remain delicate. It urged the military to maintain momentum and avoid any reduction in operational intensity.

“These gains, while commendable, remain fragile. It is imperative that the Armed Forces sustain the current operational tempo and continue to apply pressure on criminal elements to ensure that stability is not only achieved but preserved,” the statement added.

Easter security and citizen support

Looking ahead to the Easter period, the group called for heightened alertness nationwide to guarantee safe celebrations. It also appealed to citizens to support security agencies by sharing credible information and rejecting collaboration with criminal elements.

“Security is a shared responsibility. Citizens must actively support the Armed Forces through vigilance, cooperation, and a collective rejection of all forms of criminality. The fight against insecurity requires a united national effort,” Dr Audu said.

The organisation concluded by reaffirming its support for the Armed Forces and urging sustained cooperation between communities and security agencies to extend stability beyond the North Central region.

Nigerian army kills 3 senior terrorist commanders

Earlier, Legit.ng reported troops of Operation HADIN KAI have repelled a coordinated terrorist assault on Mallam Fatori in Nigeria’s Northeast, neutralising more than 80 insurgents, including several senior commanders, after hours of intense fighting.

Military authorities said the attack occurred in the early hours of Wednesday when armed fighters advanced in large numbers on foot and attempted to breach troop positions in Sector 3.

Source: Legit.ng