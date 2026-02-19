Canada has unveiled new 2026 Express Entry categories aimed at attracting skilled international workers aligned with labour market needs

The immigration plan prioritised candidates with Canadian work experience, French-language skills and expertise in critical sectors

Authorities said the revised categories supported economic growth while keeping permanent and temporary immigration levels within sustainable targets

Canada has unveiled new Express Entry categories for 2026 as part of a broader effort to reshape its immigration system and align it more closely with labour market needs.

The announcement was made by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, which said the changes would guide how international workers are selected for permanent residence.

The Minister of Immigration, Lena Metlege Diab, said the new categories were designed to allow Canada invite candidates with skills and experience considered critical to the country’s economy.

According to BBC, she said the approach would support growth while keeping overall immigration at sustainable levels.

Skilled jobs targeted in Express Entry

Express Entry remains Canada’s main application management system for skilled immigration. It covers pathways such as the Federal Skilled Worker Program, Federal Skilled Trades Program, Canadian Experience Class and parts of the Provincial Nominee Program.

Under the 2026 plan, Canada will continue prioritising candidates who already have work experience in the country and who are positioned to integrate quickly into the labour force.

The 2025 to 2026 Immigration Levels Plan places strong weight on economic immigration through Express Entry.

Authorities said the goal is to admit skilled workers without allowing permanent resident admissions to exceed one percent of Canada’s population annually beyond 2027. At the same time, the government plans to reduce the share of temporary residents in the country to five percent of the population by the end of 2026.

Canada has also set temporary resident targets of 673,650 for 2025, 516,600 for 2026 and 543,600 for 2027. Officials said these figures are part of a wider effort to balance population growth with housing, health care and infrastructure capacity.

Immigration continues to account for nearly all of Canada’s labour force growth. The government said targeted selection is necessary to address shortages in key sectors such as health care, education, transportation and advanced technology.

Canada 2026 Express Entry occupation list

The newly announced Express Entry categories for 2026 include candidates with experience in the following areas:

Medical doctors, researchers and senior managers with Canadian work experience Workers with strong French language proficiency Health care and social services professionals Skilled tradespersons Educators Science, technology, engineering and mathematics professionals Transportation occupations Pilots, aircraft mechanics and aviation inspectors Highly skilled foreign military personnel recruited by the Canadian Armed Forces, including doctors, nurses and pilots

