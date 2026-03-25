A Suleja-based man, Hamisu Abdullahi, has been arrested for shouting 'no water, no light' during Governor Bago’s visit

Police claim Abdullahi disrupted government activities; he was later released on bail after five days

Governor Bago’s office denies knowledge of the arrest, raising questions about political motivations

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Suleja, Niger State - A 38-year-old man, Hamisu Abdullahi, has been arrested for allegedly shouting “no water, no light” during Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago’s visit to the Emir of Suleja.

The Niger State governor visited the traditional ruler after Eid-el-Fitr prayers on Friday, March 20, 2026.

Hamisu was reportedly arrested after shouting the phrase at the emir’s palace during the governor’s visit.

The police spokesperson, SP Wasiu Abiodun, said the suspect was arrested for attempting to disrupt government activities during the governor’s Sallah visit.

As reported by Daily Trust, the suspect, who is an electrician and father of four, resides in Unguwan Bayi, Suleja.

Abiodun said the suspect was transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Minna, before he was later released.

The Police PROO said the electrician was arrested for suspected thuggery and attempting to disrupt government activities

“One Hamisu Abdullahi, 38, of Suleja, was arrested and transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Minna, on March 20, 2026, for suspected thuggery and attempting to disrupt government activities during the Sallah visit.”

The suspect’s brother, Haruna Abdullahi, said the electrianwas released on bail on Tuesday evening after spending five days in detention.

It was alleged that the suspect was arrested at the orders of Governor Bago.

The governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, said he was not aware of the arrest of the suspect.

Man arrested for insulting Benue governor

Recall that a 35-year-old man was remanded in prison for allegedly insulting Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia on social media.

Charged with cyberstalking and defamation, Gyenger faced the Makurdi Chief Magistrates’ Court, but his plea wasn't taken.

The case, reported by the governor's ADC, ASP Ver Ingyatu, continues with further mention scheduled for December 17, 2024.

Read more stories on Niger governor, Bago:

Student arrested for allegedly criticising Governor Bago

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Police operatives arrested a postgraduate student at Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Abubakar Isah Mokwa.

The postgraduate student landed in police custody for allegedly criticising Governor Bago.

The state police public relations officer, SP Wasiu Abiodun, has shared more details about the arrest of the 29-year-old student.

Source: Legit.ng