Nigerian graduate Oluwalayomi Fadero killed by fleeing driver in Nashville, Tennessee, United States on March 20, 2026

The Metro Nashville Police Department says the suspect, Ray Eugene Padgett, faces multiple felony charges after evading police

Fadero's former professor, Janet Walsh, says the deceased will be remembered for her compassion, and leaves a lasting legacy as a volunteer and student

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Nashville, Tennessee, USA - A United States-based Nigerian graduate based, Oluwalayomi “Layo” Fadero, has been killed by a fleeing driver in Nashville, Tennessee.

The driver, identified as Ray Eugene Padgett, allegedly drove into oncoming traffic while attempting to evade police arrest.

23-year-old US-based Nigerian graduate dies in raod accident. Photo credit: @Starpotternews

Source: Twitter

It was gathered that the tragic incident occurred last Friday, March 20, 2026

According to WSMV Nashville, Fadero was reportedly heading into her neighbourhood along Murfreesboro Pike when the suspect’s vehicle struck her car on the driver’s side.

The 23-year-old recent graduate of Fisk University died on the spot. Padgett was arrested and faces multiple felonies, including h0micide.

Metro Nashville Police disclosed that the suspect has at least 20 criminal convictions in five Tennessee counties.

A heartbroken Fisk alumnus, Jessica Williams, said:

“It’s heartbreaking to know she was near her home and near a place where she lived at.”

Fadero received a bachelor’s degree from Fisk and was pursuing an accelerated nursing degree at another school.

The deceased’s former professor, Janet Walsh, said the Nigerian lady made time to volunteer.

Walsh said Fadero’s volunteer work is a huge part of her legacy.

“She was one of the most compassionate and kindest people that you would’ve ever met. She was such a well-rounded person that you could be a scientist, and you could also be so caring, so loving, so nurturing.”

A makeshift memorial has formed for Fadero at the crash site along Murfreesboro Pike. While heartbreaking, Williams said the death is a “call to action.”

UNILAG graduate studying in US found dead

Recall that a Nigerian student, Oreoluwa Odetunde, was found dead in her off-campus residence in New York, United States.

Odetunde was a first-year MBA student at Cornell University, previously studying economics.

The university community mourns the University of Lagos (UNILAG) graduate and holds support meetings for students.

UK-based Nigerian student dies after battling deadly cancer

Legit.ng also reported that a Nigerian postgraduate student, Hammed, has died in the United Kingdom after advanced cancer caused a sudden decline in his health.

A GoFundMe launched for his treatment had been converted to a burial appeal after doctors declared him unfit to travel home.

His passing had occurred days after another Nigerian, Chiowa Obeigbe, was found dead in his Gloucester apartment.

Source: Legit.ng