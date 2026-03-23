Applications are now open for the 2026 Seplat Youth Entrepreneurship Programme

The company said the programme will equip young Nigerians with practical renewable energy skills

The skill training includes design, installation and maintenance of solar and mini-grid systems

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Seplat Energy has announced the opening of applications for the 2026 Youth Entrepreneurship Programme.

The programme aimed at empowering young Nigerians with renewable energy skills and supporting sustainable energy access across underserved communities.

Seplat launches 2026 youth empowerment programme Photo: Bloomberg

Source: UGC

Youth Entrepreneurship Programme 2026

In a statement shared on X on Thursday, March 19, the company said the youth entrepreneurship programme, since its inception, has provided participants with practical training and real-world experience in clean energy solutions, preparing them for careers in the renewable energy sector.

Seplat said:

" Youth Entrepreneurship Programme is a comprehensive capacity-building programme equipping young people with the skills to design, install and maintain solar and mini-grid systems, delivering reliable electricity to communities and expanding access to power in underserved areas.'

The company noted that since its launch in 2024, the programme has trained 129 participants.

Application details

Seplat stated that applicants are required to have a valid personal email address to ensure effective communication during the application process.

Applications open for Seplat renewable energy skills programme Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

The application window opens on March 18, 2026, and closes on March 27, 2026.

The company added that only shortlisted candidates who meet the requirements will be contacted.

To apply, interested persons should use this link.

Another opportunity at Seplat

In a similar development, Seplat Energy Producing Nigeria Unlimited (SEPNU) has recently opened applications for its Applied Technology Training Program (ATTP) for young Nigerian graduates.

The company said the initiative is designed to equip participants with world-class oil and gas knowledge and practical skills required for entry-level technician roles in the energy sector.

Seplat Energy said:

“The Applied Technology Training Program will run for approximately 23 months at the Seplat Energy Technical Training Centre (TTC) in Eket.

"This programme is designed to empower young Nigerians with practical technical skills and internationally recognised certifications, preparing them to contribute meaningfully to the growth and sustainability of Nigeria’s energy industry.”

Applicants must meet the following requirements:

Must be Nigerian citizens

Must possess a National Diploma (ND) in Chemical Engineering Technology, Electrical/Electronic Engineering Technology, Mechanical Engineering Technology, or Petroleum Engineering Technology

Must have graduated with a minimum of Upper Credit obtained no earlier than 2023

Applicants with higher qualifications will not be considered

Must possess a valid government-issued identity card

Elumelu's Heirs Energies Buys $500m Stake in Seplat Energy

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Heirs Energies has acquired the full 20.07% equity stake previously owned by French oil company Maurel & Prom S.A. in Seplat Energy Plc, marking a major shift in the ownership structure of the Nigerian energy firm.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday, the shares were purchased at a price of 305 pence per share, placing the value of the transaction at about $500 million.

The company said the acquisition aligns with Heirs Energies’ long-term strategy to deepen indigenous participation in critical energy assets and support sustainable energy development in Nigeria and across Africa.

Source: Legit.ng