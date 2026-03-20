Aunty Safiya Ali Rufai, a prominent member of former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s family, died on Sallah day after a brief illness

The family described her as a fierce, disciplined and compassionate matriarch, urging the public to pray for her soul

She was married to the late Air Vice Marshal Ali Rufai, elder brother of Nasir El-Rufai, and her passing marks another loss for the extended family

A prominent member of the family of former Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has passed away.

The deceased, Aunty Safiya Ali Rufai, was reported to have died on Sallah day after a brief illness, according to a family statement.

Breaking: Top Family Member of Ex-Kaduna Gov El-Rufai is Dead

Source: Twitter

“May Allah SWT bless the gentle soul of our mother, Aunty Safiya Ali Rufai. She sadly passed away today on Sallah day after a brief illness. Another reminder of the fickle nature of life,” the statement read.

Tributes pour in for respected matriarch

Mohammed Bello El-Rufai announced her death via X on March 20.

He described her as a strong and compassionate figure, noting that Aunty Safiya was remembered for her discipline, devotion and motherly role within the family and community.

“She was fierce, disciplined, devout and compassionate woman. A mother to many. She was an ardent disciplinarian. She will be missed dearly,” the statement added.

Deep family ties highlighted

The late Safiya Ali Rufai was married to the late Air Vice Marshal Ali Rufai, who was the elder brother of Nasir El-Rufai and a respected patriarch within the family.

Top Family Member of Ex-Kaduna Gov El-Rufai is Dead

Source: Twitter

Her passing marks another loss for the extended El-Rufai family, which has played a significant role in public service and national affairs.

The family called on the public to offer prayers for the deceased, seeking eternal rest for her soul.

“I implore the general public to pray for her soul to be elevated to the highest level of paradise. May Allah SWT bless the souls of all our loved ones,” the statement said.

The death has drawn sympathy from associates and well-wishers, particularly as it occurred during the Eid celebrations, a period typically marked by joy and reflection.

Family cries out of El-Rufai's detention

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the family of Nasir El-Rufai, the immediate past governor of Kaduna state, has expressed concerns over the continued detainment of their father and husband.

According to the statement signed by Mohammed Bello El-Rufai, a member of the House of Representatives and son of the former governor, and shared by Muyiwa Adekeye, a media aide to the embattled chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), there is no legal basis for the continued detainment of the politician.

Source: Legit.ng