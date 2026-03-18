Numerous tailors in Kano Metropolis have allegedly disappeared with customers' expensive fabrics just days before the Sallah celebrations

Some women who had saved for months to purchase materials are in tears after being unable to locate the artisans or recover their fabrics

The incident has, however, caused a rush for replacement tailors, with those still available reportedly tripling their charges

Some women in Kano Metropolis are in tears after their tailors disappeared with expensive fabrics and matching accessories just days before Sallah.

Sallah heartbreak: Kano woman laments loss of fabrics to disappearing tailor. Photo: MUHAMADOU BITTAYE / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

The women, who had entrusted their Sallah outfits to the artisans weeks before Ramadan, are now left with nothing new to wear for the Sallah festivities.

Some of the tailoring workshops remain under lock and key in the metropolitan city.

A quick survey conducted by Legit.ng in some tailoring hubs in the metropolis showed that some shops belonging to male tailors have remained shut since yesterday.

Neighbours and shop owners in the vicinity were unable to give any information about the whereabouts of the tailors.

Woman stranded after paying N37,000

Speaking to Legit.ng correspondent in Kano, a middle-aged woman, Hajia Maimuna Abubakar, explained how she had saved for months to buy three expensive lace materials for herself and her daughter.

“I took the materials to a tailor in my area three weeks ago in Janbulo. He measured us, collected N37,000 for labour, and promised to deliver the clothes in two days to Sallah.”

“When I went to his shop yesterday, I met a locked door and four other women wailing like me,” she said.

Maimuna added that all efforts to reach the tailor on her mobile line proved abortive, as the number had been switched off.

“He has also abandoned his house. His neighbours told us they have not seen him for four days. What kind of wickedness is this? We trusted him with our hard-earned money and precious materials,” she added.

Kano woman in despair as tailor disappears with her Sallah fabrics days before the festival. Photo: ABADJAYE JUSTIN SODOGANDJI

Source: Getty Images

Sallah heartbreak: Woman loses expensive fabric

Another victim, a civil servant, Hajiya Sa’adatu Musa, described the situation as a monumental betrayal.

She disclosed that she had purchased a costly Swiss lace fabric for N85,000 and had given it to a tailor known for his expertise in modern designs.

“I saved and bought this late last year. This was supposed to be my best Sallah outfit. Now, I have nothing.”

“The man I gave my material to has disappeared. His phone is not going through. The people in the shop are also worried that they couldn’t find him. This is not only disappointing but a sin,” she said.

A tailor apprentice, Rabiu Garba, said the tailor he is working with had not given any hint of traveling.

“He was here on Monday, working on many clothes. When we came on Tuesday morning, we met his spot empty. We have his number, but it is not connecting,” he said.

The situation has, however, left many women in distress, with some in tears as they moved in a frantic search for new tailors willing to take on emergency jobs.

Meanwhile, many tailors who are still at work are overwhelmed with requests and have reportedly tripled their charges due to the high demand and short notice.

Kano tailors experience surge in APC attire

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Kano tailors and textile traders worked day and night as demand for APC-themed clothing soared, ahead of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s party switch.

Markets like Kantin Kwari and Fagge experienced unprecedented orders for fabrics and caps in white, green, and red, with civil servants, businessmen, and party supporters preparing for rallies and political alignment.

Source: Legit.ng