Bishop David Abioye shared a powerful testimony about a young man who miraculously received a house just a day after receiving a prophecy

He emphasized the importance of suspending logical thinking and allowing faith to take control when hearing prophecies

As the first Vice President of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, Abioye continues to inspire with stories of faith and divine intervention

Bishop David Olatunji Abioye, a renowned Nigerian Christian author and preacher, shared an inspiring testimony about a prophecy that came to fruition.

Speaking at a the alter amidst his congregation, Bishop Abioye recounted an extraordinary event that he witnessed, emphasising the importance of faith and divine intervention.

Prophecy fulfillment by Bishop David Abioye. Photo credit: Bishop David Abioye

Source: Original

Miraculous Prophecy Fulfilled

During Bible school session, a young man received a prophecy that he would miraculously receive a house.

This prophecy was given on a Friday. Astonishingly, the very next day, Saturday, the young man was called to Jos.

Upon arriving, the person who invited him presented him with a key and said, "This is your house."

Bishop Abioye highlighted this event to demonstrate how God’s promises can manifest beyond human calculations and expectations.

The full excerpt of the statement read thus:

“When prophecies are going on, suspend your thinking and allow God to take control. I want to repeat this testimony. In August, we were having Bible school classes and one young man in the meeting had a prophecy. The prophecy was that he was going to receive a house miraculously. It was on Friday he received the prophecy. Saturday, he was called to come to Jos. He got to Jos and the person who invited him took him to a place. When they got to the front of house. He brought out a key and said this is your house.”

See the video below:

Message of Faith and Trust

Bishop Abioye urged believers to fully trust in God's timing and plans, saying, “When prophecies are going on, suspend your thinking and allow God to take control.”

He advised against limiting God’s capabilities to one's salary or logical reasoning, stating, “Your salary can now fulfil prophecy.” His message was clear: faith in divine prophecies can lead to miraculous outcomes.

Background of Bishop David Abioye

Born on March 11, 1961, in Erin Ile, Kwara State, Bishop David Abioye is the first Vice President of the Living Faith Church Worldwide and the senior pastor of the Abuja church, Living Faith Church, Goshen City, which hosts over 30,000 worshippers.

He studied mechanical engineering at the University of Ilorin and briefly worked as a lecturer before dedicating his life to ministry.

His relationship with David Oyedepo, founder of the Living Faith Church, evolved from a brotherly bond to a mentor-mentee relationship, significantly shaping his spiritual journey.

Impact and Legacy

Over the years, Bishop Abioye has become a beacon of faith, inspiring countless individuals through his teachings and testimonies.

His message continues to resonate, encouraging believers to embrace faith and trust in God's divine plans.

Bishop Abioye tells his story of impact

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Bishop David Abioye, former vice president of the Living Faith Church (Winners Chapel) has shared his story of impact and relationship with Bishop David Oyedepo.

Legit.ng recalls that Abioye said the wait is over as he is ready to announce the next chapter of his life and ministry after retiring from the Liberation Commission in October 2024 due to the new age of retirement in the ministry.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng