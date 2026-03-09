Women in Abuja turn private vehicles into 'kabu-kabu' taxis amid economic hardship

Rising fuel prices and bills push female drivers to seek alternative income sources

Informal taxi service meets demand for affordable transportation during challenging financial times

FCT, Abuja - Many women in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have converted their private cars into informal taxis, popularly known as “kabu-kabu”, in order to make ends meet.

The economic hardshipin the country is forcing many women in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to convert their private cars into commercial use.

The women said the move was necesitated due to the economic hardship and rising bills

As reported by Daily Trust, these women are seen at major junctions and bus stops to pick passengers heading to different parts of Abuja.

A driver, Mrs Jane Nwaogara, said children’s school fees, feeding, utility and medical bills, many other bills are responsible for her decision to join the transporta business.

The economic hardship is biting hard and there is need for additional sources of income.

“Above all these, is the increasing cost in pump price of petrol. My salary cannot settle all of these, so I need to find additional income, thus my involvement in kabu-kabu business.”

Another female driver, Mrs Blessing Okafor, said she is in the business to support her family.

The mother of three operates along the Lugbe to Area 1 route, during peak hours after realising that many commuters struggled to find affordable transport.

“Things are very difficult now. School fees, feeding and house rent are not easy to handle with just one source of income.”

For Mrs Habiba Moses, the income from conveying passengers helps her to buy fuel, pay utility bills and meet other family needs.

Moses said the increase in fuel prices and the cost of living had made it necessary for many families to look for alternative income sources.

“When fuel price goes up, transport fare also increases. Many people cannot afford the regular taxis anymore, so they enter our cars.”

