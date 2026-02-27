Lagos fare hikes lead to increased transportation costs and commuter frustration across the metropolis

Passengers report declining quality and safety of public bus services in the state despite high costs

State government vows to improve bus maintenance and service delivery in the state

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Lagos state’s increase in fares for its Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) has led to a corresponding increase in transportation costs across the state.

Private transport operators are now exploiting the new fare hike to milk commuters in the state.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu's government increases BRT fares, transport operators join. Credit: LASG

Source: Getty Images

According to reports, frustration is mounting among Lagos commuters over what many describe as a steady decline in the quality of public bus services across key routes in the state.

Daily passengers say frequent breakdowns, long waiting times, and the gradual disappearance of onboard amenities have turned routine trips into exhausting ordeals.

Several commuters who rely on buses for work and business expressed concern that the standard of service no longer matches expectations.

What was once marketed as a more comfortable and modern alternative to older transport systems is, according to passengers, beginning to resemble the very conditions it sought to replace.

On busy corridors, especially during peak hours, stranded passengers can now be seen waiting longer than usual as buses experience mechanical issues or arrive already filled.

“Not roadworthy,” say passengers

For many, the biggest worry is safety. Adewale Musbau, a regular passenger on the Abule Egba to Obalende route, did not mince words while describing his experience.

“Many of the buses plying Abule Egba to Obalende are not different from Molue,” he said. “They are not roadworthy.”

His comments echo a broader sentiment among commuters who believe maintenance standards have slipped.

Some passengers allege that buses frequently stall mid-journey, forcing riders to disembark and seek alternative transportation at additional cost.

According to a BusinssDay report, the comparison to Molue, the iconic yellow high-capacity buses once common on Lagos roads and often associated with overcrowding and minimal comfort, reflects the depth of dissatisfaction.

For many residents, the shift feels like a return to an era they thought was firmly in the past.

Disappearing comfort features

Beyond mechanical issues, commuters have pointed to the loss of amenities that once made the buses appealing. Air conditioning systems, they claim, are often non-functional.

Charging ports installed to help passengers power their devices during long commutes have reportedly stopped working in several vehicles.

These features were initially introduced to modernise public transport and improve rider comfort, particularly in a city where traffic congestion can stretch a short trip into hours.

Their absence has left many feeling shortchanged.

Sanwo-Olu's government announces new BRT fares as other transporters adjust. Credit: LASG

Source: Getty Images

A commuter who asked not to be named said the lack of air conditioning during hot afternoons makes journeys “almost unbearable,” especially in tightly packed buses.

Government pledges improvements

In response to the growing concerns, the state government has reassured residents that efforts are underway to balance affordability with sustainable transit operations.

Officials maintain that maintaining safe, efficient, and accessible transportation remains a priority.

Authorities acknowledged the challenges but emphasised their commitment to ensuring that public buses remain both functional and financially viable.

According to the government, measures are being taken to improve maintenance standards and enhance overall service delivery.

For now, commuters say they are watching closely. In a city where millions depend daily on public transport, reliability and safety are not luxuries but necessities.

As Lagos continues to expand and traffic pressures intensify, residents hope the promise of efficient mass transit will translate into a consistent and comfortable commuting experience.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

