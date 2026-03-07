Ikeja Electric has apologised to customers for ongoing power outages, attributing the disruption to gas supply shortages

The company said the shortage has reduced generation capacity, leading to increased load shedding across several feeders

NISO reported that Nigeria’s electricity generation dropped to 3,940.53 megawatts, falling below the 4,000MW threshold

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Electricity distribution company Ikeja Electric has apologised to customers experiencing power outages across parts of its network, blaming the disruptions on gas supply shortages affecting electricity generation on the national grid.

In a statement released on Friday, March 6, 2026, the company acknowledged the inconvenience caused to households and businesses and assured customers that steps were being taken to address the situation.

Ikeja Electric Apologises to customers as Gas Shortage Triggers Power Outages Across Nigeria

The company said in the statement:

“We understand the inconvenience the current power supply challenges may be causing you, and we sincerely apologise for the disruption to your daily activities.”

According to Ikeja Electric, the power cuts are linked to reduced generation capacity on the national grid, which has resulted in increased load shedding across several feeders within its distribution network.

“The situation is due to gas supply constraints affecting power generation on the National Grid, which has led to increased load shedding across our feeders,” the company explained.

The utility added that stakeholders in Nigeria’s power sector were actively working to resolve the generation shortfall and improve supply stability.

The company stated that relevant stakeholders are working tirelessly to address the generation shortfall and restore grid stability.

Ikeja Electric also said it would continue to monitor the situation and keep customers informed as conditions improve.

The company thanked customers for their patience and understanding during the period of supply challenges.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Independent System Operator disclosed on Thursday, March 5, that electricity generation in the country had fallen below 4,000 megawatts due to persistent gas supply constraints affecting thermal power plants.

In a statement titled “Gas Constraints Lead to Temporary Reduction in Power Generation,” the grid operator said the national grid produced 3,940.53 megawatts as of 5:00 a.m. on Thursday, highlighting the ongoing fuel supply challenges limiting output from gas-fired plants.

See the responses of Nigerians to Ikeja Electric:

Mathoks

@mathoks2012:

While you're pepertually waiting for your endless supply of Gas can you adjust the tarrif to reflect the current situation?? how can I be charged a premium for less than 5 hours daily power supply. That's criminal!!

Reed@reed_ein:

So why is it that some parts of Lagos still get good light while some parts don’t? I’ve noticed Gbagada phase 2 always has light while we in Ladilak/Pedro area dont have light. Seems the load shedding doesn’t affects the rich

Richard Adefusi @adefusirichard

Dear @IkejaElectric, Thank you for this update. However, why has Shomolu been a victim wherever there is a disruption? I know some areas in Lagos under IKEDC, not on Band A that doesn't get affected. If truly there is load shedding, why is it not even? 3 days now without power.

John Thomas popsy @PopsyThomas

Me I'm actually enjoying light where I'm staying I can't lie about that they are giving us light like water

Obadina @Ralphorb

How are you refunding the default of the Band A we paid for? For 3 days combined, we didn’t have up to 12 hours electricity, I paid N30k for Band A instead of N4500 for Regular. How are u calculating the usage by subtracting the premium paid for defaulted? @fccpcnigeria@NERCNG

Oracle Blog @blog_oracl89012

Tinubu said if he cannot provide us we steady power supply in 4 years, we should not vote for him again. so anyone that votes for tinubu and the APC again shall know no peace. again if you know you are having issues, don't bring the light for 30 seconds and then take it back!

Olalekan Are @OlalekanAre1

Are you still operating Band A tariff? If yes, Ikeja Electric needs refund or compensate those of us in 'notorious Band A ' or better still downgrade us to Band B. This Bandit Tariff is nothing but fraud if you live up to your pledge of providing 20-24 hours power for 24/7.

Source: Legit.ng