Nigeria’s first military jetty to employ 7,000 retired officers and civilians

Nigeria's first military jetty to create over 7,000 jobs for retired officers and civilians

Facility aims to enhance local defence production and reduce reliance on third-party logistics

Official commissioning of the jetty set for June 2026, marking a pivotal industrial transformation

Nigeria is preparing to commission its first dedicated military jetty in Lagos, a major defence infrastructure project expected to generate employment for more than 7,000 retired military personnel and civilian specialists.

The jetty, being developed by the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria–D7G (DICON-D7G), will be situated close to Tin Can Island Port. Officials say the facility will function as a strategic gateway for the importation, assembly and export of military hardware.

During an inspection visit to the proposed site, the Chief Executive Officer of DICON-D7G, Mr Osman Chennar, described the project as a vital component of Nigeria’s ambition to strengthen domestic defence production.

“This jetty is not just a maritime structure; it is a strategic national asset,” Chennar said. “It will redefine how Nigeria sources, assembles, produces, and exports defence equipment. It is about efficiency, security, and national pride.”

Project expected to boost defence logistics

According to Chennar, the facility will simplify the movement of essential components and raw materials required for assembling defence equipment locally.

He explained that the jetty would allow the direct handling of Completely Knocked Down (CKD) and Semi-Knocked Down (SKD) components, reducing Nigeria’s dependence on third-party maritime logistics.

“At the moment, we rely heavily on third-party maritime logistics. With this dedicated military jetty, we will significantly cut down turnaround time, reduce demurrage costs, and secure our supply chain,” he said.

Officials believe the infrastructure will strengthen the country’s defence logistics chain and support ongoing manufacturing activities within the sector.

Over 7,000 jobs for retirees and civilians

The project is also expected to deliver significant employment opportunities. Plans indicate that more than 2,000 retired senior military officers will be engaged alongside around 5,000 civilian professionals including engineers, welders, fabricators and drone specialists.

Chennar said the inclusion of retired officers was deliberate, noting that their operational experience would be valuable to the initiative.

“We are deliberately integrating retired military personnel because they bring decades of operational knowledge and discipline,” he said.

“At the same time, we are opening doors for thousands of Nigerians in technical and engineering roles. This is defence industrialisation meeting job creation.”

Facility to support local production of military equipment

Once operational, the jetty will support the local assembly and manufacture of various defence systems, including small and medium arms, ammunition, tactical drones and armoured vehicles such as Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected platforms.

Chennar noted that DICON-D7G had already begun producing DG103 rifles at its facility in Kaduna for both domestic and African markets.

“Our DG103 rifle production line is active. The next step is strengthening inbound and outbound logistics. This jetty closes that gap,” he said.

“We are building a fully integrated defence production chain, from import of components to final assembly and export.”

Defence officials highlight strategic importance

A member of the DICON-D7G board, Major General Mainasara Abdul Masanawa (retd.), said the facility could significantly enhance Nigeria’s defence independence and expand its role in the regional defence market.

“This facility will serve as both an import and export gateway,” Masanawa said.

“Beyond meeting local demand, Nigeria is positioning itself as a reliable defence manufacturing hub for friendly African nations. Every locally assembled rifle, drone, or armoured vehicle saves foreign exchange, builds expertise, and strengthens our security architecture against external supply shocks.”

He added that the initiative aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which focuses on economic diversification and local industrial growth.

“This is not just a defence project; it is an economic project. It reflects a broader vision of industrial transformation under the Renewed Hope framework,” Masanawa said.

Launch expected in June 2026

Authorities say the military jetty is scheduled for official commissioning in June 2026.

Once completed, it is expected to mark a significant milestone in Nigeria’s effort to transition from a heavy reliance on imported defence hardware to becoming a producer and exporter within the global defence industry.

“History will remember this as the moment Nigeria moved decisively to establish a self-sustaining defence industrial base,” Chennar concluded.

