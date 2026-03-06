Is Abba Kyari Still in Custody? Fresh Facts Emerge
- The Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) FCT Command confirmed that suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, remained in custody despite reports of his full discharge
- Chief Superintendent Samson Duza stated that Kyari was discharged only in the case of alleged wrongful declaration of assets while his drug-related case continued
- Duza emphasised that Kyari would stay in lawful custody pending the outcome of the ongoing drug-related trial
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), FCT Command, has clarified that suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, remains in its custody despite reports suggesting otherwise.
The command’s Public Relations Officer, Chief Superintendent Samson Duza, said the clarification was necessary following claims that Kyari had been fully discharged by a court.
He told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday , March 5, in Abuja,
“He is having two cases. One for wrongful declaration of assets and the other for a drug-related offence. The one for wrongful declaration of assets is the one he was discharged for lack of merit or evidence.”
Court discharges Kyari in assets case
Duza explained that the court ruling only applied to the charge concerning alleged wrongful declaration of assets. According to him, the presiding judge described the case as weak and noted that the prosecution failed to provide sufficient evidence to sustain the allegation, Daily Trust reported.
“The ongoing drug-related trial has not been concluded, and as such, Kyari would continue to remain in the custody of the NCoS pending the outcome of the proceedings,” he emphasised.
Drug-related case keeps Kyari in custody
The NCoS confirmed that Kyari remains detained because his second case, relating to alleged drug offences, is still before the court.
NAN reports that the suspended police officer, a former head of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the Nigeria Police Force, has been involved in legal proceedings following allegations linking him to drug trafflcking activities.
The correctional service reiterated that Kyari is in lawful custody and will remain so until the conclusion of the ongoing trial.
Public confusion over Kyari’s legal status
The clarification comes amid widespread reports suggesting that Kyari had been fully discharged, leading to confusion about his status. The NCoS’s statement confirms that while he is cleared of the assets declaration charge, he continues to face serious drug-related allegations.
“This is to ensure the public understands that discharge in one case does not affect the ongoing proceedings in the other,” Duza added.
Court refuses to quash Kyari’s drug case
Legit.ng also reported that the suspended deputy commissioner of police lost his bid to quash the drug trafficklng case levelled against him.
Abba Kyari had requested that the charge against him and his co-defendants be dropped, having faced prosecution on the charges since 2022.
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng, where he brings his expertise to provide incisive, impactful coverage of national events. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944