The Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) FCT Command confirmed that suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, remained in custody despite reports of his full discharge

Chief Superintendent Samson Duza stated that Kyari was discharged only in the case of alleged wrongful declaration of assets while his drug-related case continued

Duza emphasised that Kyari would stay in lawful custody pending the outcome of the ongoing drug-related trial

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), FCT Command, has clarified that suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, remains in its custody despite reports suggesting otherwise.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Chief Superintendent Samson Duza, said the clarification was necessary following claims that Kyari had been fully discharged by a court.

The Nigeria Correctional Service maintains that he is still held in custody while facing ongoing drug-related allegations. Photo credit: @whitenigerian

Source: Twitter

He told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday , March 5, in Abuja,

“He is having two cases. One for wrongful declaration of assets and the other for a drug-related offence. The one for wrongful declaration of assets is the one he was discharged for lack of merit or evidence.”

Court discharges Kyari in assets case

Duza explained that the court ruling only applied to the charge concerning alleged wrongful declaration of assets. According to him, the presiding judge described the case as weak and noted that the prosecution failed to provide sufficient evidence to sustain the allegation, Daily Trust reported.

“The ongoing drug-related trial has not been concluded, and as such, Kyari would continue to remain in the custody of the NCoS pending the outcome of the proceedings,” he emphasised.

Drug-related case keeps Kyari in custody

The NCoS confirmed that Kyari remains detained because his second case, relating to alleged drug offences, is still before the court.

The Nigeria Correctional Service states that he continues to be in custody due to active drug-related legal proceedings. Photo credit: Nurphotos

Source: Getty Images

NAN reports that the suspended police officer, a former head of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the Nigeria Police Force, has been involved in legal proceedings following allegations linking him to drug trafflcking activities.

The correctional service reiterated that Kyari is in lawful custody and will remain so until the conclusion of the ongoing trial.

Public confusion over Kyari’s legal status

The clarification comes amid widespread reports suggesting that Kyari had been fully discharged, leading to confusion about his status. The NCoS’s statement confirms that while he is cleared of the assets declaration charge, he continues to face serious drug-related allegations.

“This is to ensure the public understands that discharge in one case does not affect the ongoing proceedings in the other,” Duza added.

Court refuses to quash Kyari’s drug case

Legit.ng also reported that the suspended deputy commissioner of police lost his bid to quash the drug trafficklng case levelled against him.

Abba Kyari had requested that the charge against him and his co-defendants be dropped, having faced prosecution on the charges since 2022.

Source: Legit.ng