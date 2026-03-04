Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo sued Emorioloye Owolemi for alleged cyberstalking at the Federal High Court, Akure

FCT, Abuja - The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has initiated legal proceedings against social crusader Emorioloye Owolemi over allegations of cyberstalking.

The matter is before the Federal High Court in Akure, Ondo state, where Owolemi faces a two-count charge marked FHC/AK/3C/26. The charges stem from posts allegedly published on Facebook, which the prosecution describes as offensive and threatening towards the minister.

According to court documents, the alleged offence occurred on 23 December 2025 in Igbokoda, Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Prosecutors claim the defendant knowingly transmitted electronic messages deemed “grossly offensive, indecent, obscene or menacing” to the public.

Count one of the charge states:

“That you, Emorioloye Owolemi, Male, Adult, on or about the 23rd day of December 2025, at Igbokoda in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did knowingly and intentionally sent messages and/or other electronic communications through a computer system and/or network to the public via Facebook, against the Honourable Minister of Interior of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, whose messages were grossly offensive, indecent, obscene, or menacing in character, thereby committing the offence of cyberstalking.”

Prosecution cites amended cybercrimes act

The prosecution maintains that the alleged actions contravene Section 24(1)(a) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, as amended in 2024.

The second count accuses Owolemi of cyberstalking by means of threat and harassment, contrary to Section 24(1)(b) of the same legislation.

The court has fixed 26 March for hearing in the case.

Legal battle unfolds amid certificate controversy

The development comes against the backdrop of ongoing public debate concerning the minister’s National Youth Service Corps certificate, with allegations relating to forgery and abuse of office continuing to generate discussion.

On 13 February, Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja granted Owolemi’s request to investigate the academic credentials of the minister, specifically a Secondary School Certificate allegedly issued by the West African Examinations Council.

However, in a separate ruling, Justice Joyce Abdulmalik declined a similar application by the activist concerning a discharge certificate reportedly issued by the National Youth Service Corps.

The court held that the applicant failed to demonstrate that he was acting in the public interest, as required by law.

The forthcoming hearing in Akure is expected to address the substantive allegations contained in the charge sheet.

