President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has received massive support ahead of the 2027 election

The Alliance for Energy Stability and Economic Growth (AESEG) has urged Nigerians to support Tinubu's re-election

AESEG president, Dr. Suleiman Garba Danladi, explained the reason Nigerians should re-elect Tinubu in 2027

FCT, Abuja - The Alliance for Energy Stability and Economic Growth (AESEG), has declared support for the 2027 re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The civil society coalition said Tinubu’s administration has restored investor confidence in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

The group said the recent approval granted to Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPco) and Nigerian Agip Exploration Limited (NAE) to acquire TotalEnergies’ 12.5 per cent stake in Oil Mining Lease (OML) 118 was proof of the trust international oil companies (IOCs) now repose in Nigeria’s regulatory environment under Tinubu’s leadership.

AESEG president, Dr. Suleiman Garba Danladi, made this known in a statement issued on Monday, September 29, 2025 and made available to Legit.ng.

“President Tinubu’s reforms in the oil and gas industry have shown clear results. Today, we see Shell consolidating its stake in Nigeria’s deepwater, we see Agip reaffirming its commitments, and we see a regulator that is firm in protecting government interests. This is the kind of progress that only continuity in leadership can sustain.”

The group recalled that only last week, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), revoked an $860 million deal involving TotalEnergies and Mauritius-based Chappal Energies for failure to meet financial obligations.

Danladi said the decision underscores the regulator’s strengthened resolve to enforce accountability. The group credited the move to Tinubu’s “decisive political will to reposition the sector.”

“With these bold steps, Nigeria is no longer seen as a playground for speculative investors. Instead, serious players with track records of performance are being encouraged. This has positive implications for revenue, jobs, and energy security,”

The group further stated that:

“Only a steady hand at the helm of government, backed by political stability, can guarantee that Nigeria reaps the full benefits of this transition. We therefore urge Nigerians to support President Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.”

The warned that reversing course in leadership could shake investor confidence.

“The oil majors are watching Nigeria closely. They are reassured by the current pace of reforms, but they also value predictability. Changing direction in 2027 could disrupt the gains we are seeing today.”

Tinubu welcomes Jonathan to 2027 presidential race

Recall that Tinubu reacted to the call on former President Goodluck Jonathan to join the 2027 presidential race.

Bayo Onanuga, the spokesperson to the president, said that Tinubu will gladly welcome Jonathan should he join the 2027 election contest.

The presidency also noted that Jonathan has the legal right to contest, but he should be prepared to contest his legality in court.

6 reasons why Tinubu will be re-elected

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a lawyer Deji Adeyanju predicted President Tinubu will win re-election in 2027, citing six major political advantages.

He pointed to governors’ defections, weak opposition, Atiku and Obi’s desperation, zoning, and northern politicians’ 2031 ambitions as key factors.

Adeyanju insisted Tinubu’s popularity, not rigging or vote buying, will secure his return, saying “the political map speaks for itself".

