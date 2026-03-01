The presidency have dismissed rumours of an alleged poisoning attempt on President Bola Tinubu

The presidency have strongly denied claims that there was an attempt to poison President Bola Tinubu.

Government official dismissed the rumours as baseless and misleading.

Was There an Attempt by Aso Rock Kitchen Staff to Poison President Tinubu? Fact Emerges

Statement from Bayo Onanuga

On March 1, 2026, presidential aide Bayo Onanuga is reported to have issued a statement addressing the matter. He wrote:

“No Aso Rock kitchen staff arrested. No Aso Rock kitchen staff attempted to poison President Tinubu. Please ignore this fake news being disseminated by this video.”

The presidency urged the public to disregard the circulating video that alleged foul play within Aso Rock. The statement emphasised that no arrests were made and no poisoning attempt occurred.

By issuing this clarification, the presidency aimed to reassure Nigerians that President Tinubu remains safe and that the claims are nothing more than misinformation.

