Was There an Attempt by Aso Rock Kitchen Staff to Poison President Tinubu? Fact Emerges
- The presidency have dismissed rumours of an alleged poisoning attempt on President Bola Tinubu
- Bayo Onanuga clarified that no Aso Rock kitchen staff were arrested in connection with the claims
- The statement is reported to have urged Nigerians to ignore the circulating video spreading the false story
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
The presidency have strongly denied claims that there was an attempt to poison President Bola Tinubu.
Government official dismissed the rumours as baseless and misleading.
Statement from Bayo Onanuga
On March 1, 2026, presidential aide Bayo Onanuga is reported to have issued a statement addressing the matter. He wrote:
“No Aso Rock kitchen staff arrested. No Aso Rock kitchen staff attempted to poison President Tinubu. Please ignore this fake news being disseminated by this video.”
The presidency urged the public to disregard the circulating video that alleged foul play within Aso Rock. The statement emphasised that no arrests were made and no poisoning attempt occurred.
By issuing this clarification, the presidency aimed to reassure Nigerians that President Tinubu remains safe and that the claims are nothing more than misinformation.
See the X post below:
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.