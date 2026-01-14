Federal government assures minimal impact from recent tax law changes

Taiwo Oyedele downplays concerns over altered provisions in legislation

Key aspects like tax rates and filing deadlines remain unaffected

Lagos State - The federal government said a few changes made to the newly passed tax laws will not have any major effect.

The Chairman of the Presidential Tax Reform Committee, Taiwo Oyedele, downplayed the impact of any changes in the tax reforms.

Oyedele said the few changes do not affect the core provisions of the legislation.

As reported by Daily Trust, he stated this while speaking in Lagos on Wednesday, January 14, 2026.

Responding to questions shortly after he delivered a keynote address at the 2026 Economic Outlook, he said:

“What I’ll say to you is, the explanation we have provided about the law, because all this issue of they’ve altered, they’ve not altered, it’s not even a lot.

“There are a few items that shouldn’t affect the main thing that people need to know, nothing about the tax rate, about the tax burden, or the filing deadline. So, but this is the best I can say to you, as we speak.”

